Carter Sevier eats, sleeps and breathes Corbin Redhound football.
He has spent his whole life around the Redhound football team, as he started out as a ball and water boy for the team in the third-grade.
“Corbin as a whole means a lot to me because there’s nothing like this community,” he said. “They will do anything for you. It really means a lot.”
Sevier has also faced a lot of adversity since becoming a Corbin Redhound football player and as he enters his senior season with the Corbin Redhounds, Sevier is more ready than ever to get out there and get the job done.
“He’s been a great teammate to all the players,” said Corbin Coach Tom Greer. “He’s a model student, he’s a great young man and a pretty good football player.”
In his sophomore season, Sevier suffered a knee injury that later required surgery. Then, in his junior season, in the Redhounds’ Region finals loss against Johnson Central, Sevier took a hard hit that put him down for quite some time.
“That tells you that he loves football, he loves Corbin Redhound football and he’s not afraid to work,” said Greer. “He’ll outwork anybody we’ve got. He’s dealt with a lot of adversity.”
Sevier suffered a broken ankle from the hit and had to have surgery, something he said was completely devastating at the time. His injury left him unable to walk for nearly three months.
“It was for sure crazy because you never think you’re going to get hit like that, you’re like ‘oh that’s not going to happen to me,’ but it did,” he said. “It was for sure motivation to get back because I just felt like I couldn’t let my team down, the players and coaches.”
“I feel like I needed to come back for my senior year after everything that Corbin as a community has done for me,” he added. “I felt like I needed to finish out this last year and give my all for them.”
And Sevier has done just that. Once cleared to return, Sevier has been working day in and day out to get his body back in shape.
“The biggest thing is that Carter was driven to get back to play,” Greer said. “So he’s down here working out when nobody is around, he’s down at physical therapy with Kim Cleary when nobody else is around. He’s one of those guys that are very self-motivated and he’s just got a great work ethic.”
Sevier said that getting back to practice with his team has been “really special.”
“There’s nothing like a team bond, for sure, with your buddies you’ve been playing with your whole life,” he said. “It just felt right being with the team again, just practicing and everything.”
The defensive lineman works full-time at the Corbin City Pool during the summer but still shows up for practice each and every day, working just as hard as any player on the team.
Greer said it was important to get Sevier back out there and healthy for his last season with the Redhounds, as he helps to lift the spirits of all his teammates and brings a lot of energy to the team.
“He’s one of our best leaders on our football team and other players love him,” Greer said. “They kind of gravitate toward him. Carter would give his shirt off his back to you.”
As he prepares for his upcoming senior season, Sevier has some pretty big goals set for himself and his teammates.
“Obviously my goal is just to do my job and help my team win and try to get the team to a state championship,” he said. “I’m really looking forwarding to my last year with my teammates and building more on the relationships that we have.”
Sevier’s hard work and dedication has paid off, as he recently received an offer from Centre College but Sevier knows that he will always have lots of special memories to hold onto with the Corbin Redhound football team.
“It’s been a wild ride with some great memories to look back on,” he said.
