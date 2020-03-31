Dedicated. That’s what North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan said of North Laurel seventh-grader Halle Collins after her debut season with the Lady Jaguars.
“She has a desire to be the best and she has big dreams,” Mahan said. “She is dedicated during practice to try and be the best at every drill but what really separates her from most players her age is her dedication off the court. She spends most of her free time working on her game or her body to become a better basketball player and athlete. Even at the end of her season her main focus was to get better and she didn’t care if that meant more workouts or even changing how she eats.”
When Collins stepped onto the court for the first time with the North Laurel Lady Jaguars this season, many didn’t know what to expect out of the young player but Collins proved herself and proved why she was named the 49th District Newcomer of the Year.
Collins said she knew there was a lot of pressure on her this season with her being one of the youngest players on the court and knew she would have to make adjustments playing at the varsity level.
“I had to have a lot of confidence because the floor was longer, so I had to adjust to the floor and I had to get faster and had to play in a different position that I’d never played before and I had to rebound and just adjust to that position,” she said. “I had a lot of pressure on me where I was the youngest because I was kind of the underdog and nobody knew what I could do, so I was just trying to prove it.”
And Collins did exactly that.
Collins was the second leading scorer for the Lady Jaguars this season, averaging 14.4 points per game and leading the team with 6.8 rebounds per game. She finished the season with a 53.8 field goal percentage.
“Halle exceeded my expectations in almost every way,” Mahan said. “I knew she was really good but to be able to do it at a varsity level is very impressive. I went into the season thinking that it would take a season for her to get used to the caliber of competition she was about to see but I was obviously wrong. In her first scrimmage against Pulaski County, I believe she had 18 points and 16 rebounds. I never underestimated her again after that.”
While Mahan said Collins’ scoring was certainly impressive this season, he was more impressed with her rebounding and even more impressed with her hustle.
“I have seen a few seventh-graders have very good seasons like this but rarely has it been on a highly competitive team like ours,” he said. “To do that while playing teams like Scott County and Casey County is a very hard thing to do. It’s one of the many reasons so many people have taken notice of her.
“The maturity to step in and do the dirty work is very impressive. She led us in rebounding with 6.8 rebounds per game and that was while playing out of position. I think she will be an even better rebounder in her more natural position next season.”
Collins, who also plays with Nike Elite Youth Basketball, said she’s planning to spend the offseason looking to improve her defensive skills, her shot creating, her shooting and her rebounding and despite AAU basketball being postponed, she’s still working hard to keep up her skills and keep in shape.
Mahan noted that if Collins simply averaged the same numbers she did in her seventh-grade season again next season, she would have nearly 3,000 points and 1,400 rebounds, which would shatter both records currently held at North Laurel.
“I know for her though she is more interested in hanging banners than just breaking records,” Mahan said. “I believe she will do both. What is great for our program is she will never have to try to win alone. We had two unbelievable sophomores this season that will be huge for us the next couple of years and multiple other middle schoolers who are tremendous players which has already been seen with their middle school record and two middle school state championships. With Halle and all of our other young talent we hope to see sustained success that our area hasn’t seen for a few decades. Either way I know as a coach I’m blessed to have so many great kids to coach.”
With Collins and so many other young, talented players expected back for next season, Mahan said the future for the Lady Jaguars is looking bright.
