The Corbin Lady Redhounds had a roller-coaster type of season in 2019, but they return one of the best young cores in the 13th Region for the upcoming year.
Playing one of the most difficult schedules in the region a year ago, the Lady Redhounds struggled to stay consistent last year before putting things together late and winning the last four games of the regular season and the first round of the 50th District Tournament.
Coach Dana White said the transition from last year to this year has been about the senior leadership she has returning on this team.
Last season, the Lady Redhounds had just three seniors on the roster, and that number has fallen to two for 2020. But White said the duo of Adrianna Paul and Whitney Trosper has been huge in leading their team through the offseason.
“We are excited about our senior leadership this year. We have a senior pitcher and a senior center fielder who take their roles very seriously,” said White. “I’m looking forward to watching them lead our team this year. It has been a smooth transition and I’m excited about where they will take this team.”
In addition to Paul and Trosper, Corbin will have a young lineup returning in 2020. White said her team will only field 11 players, but she likes the 11 they have.
“There are some negatives to having a small roster. You’re looking at the possibilities of injuries, not a lot of depth, those types of things,” said White. “But if you can stay healthy, I feel like the smaller group helps during practices. We can key in on a lot of good quality work and get it done quickly. You don’t have kids standing around a lot. We have more individual practice and more time to video them and break down their swings, and things like that.”
Also returning for the Lady Redhounds will be a small group of juniors in Becky Stewart, Shelby Stewart and Kaylee Morales. The sophomore class is the largest on the team, led by Alayna Reynolds, Chloe Miracle, Brianna Rucker and Kaila Stidham. Haley Gray and Bailey Stewart round out the roster as the only two freshmen on the squad.
“We are playing a lot of games this year outside of the district and region to get to see what else is out there,” said White. “Our district could be anyone’s to take this year. It comes down to who will show up. I think it’s pretty even and that we will have a chance in the end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.