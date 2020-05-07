WILLIAMSBURG — Two senior Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets aren’t getting the closure they had hoped for in their senior tennis season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted spring sports throughout the state, including tennis where seniors Caitlynne Hill and Brianna Kinder are disappointed that they aren’t getting to compete in their final season with the Lady Yellow Jackets tennis team.
“My heart breaks for all of the seniors this year,” said Williamsburg tennis coach Beth Callahan. “They won't have that closure like others have had or their senior night, but they will be a part of history at the same time. I think they miss being with their fellow players and playing tennis. They both have a love for playing tennis.”
Hill has been playing tennis since middle school and Callahan said she was the Lady Yellow Jackets' number one player on the courts.
“She brought focus on the game when it comes to technique as well as strategies during matches,” Callahan said.
Though this would have only been Kinder’s second year on the Williamsburg girls tennis team, Callahan said she was proud of the positive attitude and light the senior Lady Yellow Jacket brought to the team.
“She always brought a lot of energy and spirit to the team practices and matches,” Callahan said.
As this was only Callahan’s third year with the Lady Yellow Jackets, this senior duo was very special to her, as they have been with her since she took over as head coach.
“I've seen them improve over the few years I've been coaching and I will always have a special place in my heart for them,” she said.
Though it certainly was not what Callahan and these senior Lady Yellow Jackets expected this season, Callahan hopes that the pair remembers that “everything happens for a reason and there is always a silver lining.”
“This is just the end of a chapter in their lives — one they won't soon forget,” she said.
