Senior year — it’s what every high school student dreams of and for those high school student-athletes, their senior year is a big one. It’s the year for the seniors to really shine and show off all the hard work they have put in over the years while soaking up every last minute of their time in high school.
Dakota Salva was just like any other student-athlete looking to finish out his senior season strong with the South Laurel Cardinals. But much like the other student-athletes across the state, Salva’s senior season came to an end before it even began.
“It’s been very difficult as an athlete waiting to see what the KHSAA was going to decide for baseball season,” Salva said. “For two months, I was hoping and praying things would get under control with COVID-19 and we would be able to at least play district games and have tournament games. Coach (Trey) Smith called me the day he found out the season was canceled and it was devastating. My team and my coaches are family to me. We have stuck beside one another through the ups and downs and growing pains and I feel completely robbed not having the opportunity to showcase the hard work our team has put in this off-season.”
Smith said that Salva was a special player who had really grown into a leader for his team and expected to see Salva shine in his senior year.
“Dakota Salva was a player that did a lot for this team and worked extremely hard to improve himself each year,” Smith said. “He was always one to show up early to practice, which was a great example for our younger players.”
Salva, along with Smith, believed that this was going to be a special year for the Cardinals.
“Our team and coaches have put in a lot of work to improve and get stronger and to compete for a district title and a run in the region tournament,” Salva said. “Through hard work and dedication, I saw so much improvement in every single player on the team. I know we could have competed for the district championship and made a good run in the region playoffs.”
Salva also had some pretty big goals for himself this season, such as being named the 13th Region Player of the Year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also robbed Salva of his college signing day which should have happened last month but with schools across the state closed to in-seat instruction, he won’t be getting that chance that so many senior student-athletes do to celebrate his accomplishments.
“I was looking forward to this day like every other student-athlete,” Salva said. “It’s kind of a rite of passage for all the hard work and dedication you’ve devoted your entire life to.”
Despite the loss of his college signing day, Salva still has a lot to celebrate as he has accepted an offer from Union College to continue his baseball career and education.
“Deciding on a college to play baseball at was a big process in itself for me,” Salva said. “I had several offers but it came down to what college fit me best and what offer they brought to the table. For me, Union was a no-brainer after doing my official visit. Right away I had a great connection with the coaches and could see what they wanted to do and what they have done with their baseball program was right in line with what I wanted for my future and a lot of my offers were out of state and my family wanted me to stay closer to home.”
Salva, who will be majoring in biology at Union, has lots of goals for his college baseball career including improving his batting average and fielding percentage.
“I want to develop a connection with my team and coaches like I had at South Laurel,” he said. “At South, I was a team leader and I would like to work hard and develop that role at Union in my career. My goals as a player are to continue to improve my abilities on the field.”
After graduating from Union College, Salva plans to enroll at the University of the Cumberlands where he will work towards his goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.
For now, Salva is working with his father in construction, as well as trying to workout and remain in shape to prepare for his freshman season as a Bulldog.
