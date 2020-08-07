BARBOURVILLE — Fred Hoskins’ Knox Central Panthers continue to prepare for the upcoming football season, and they were able to get some reassurance from the KHSAA last week that the 2020 campaign is now scheduled to kick-off on Friday, Sept. 11.
“I thought we would start around that time for a while,” Hoskins said. “For the KHSAA to layout a plan it gives us a timeline to start planning for. I am excited for our players, especially our seniors. They have played a lot of football for us and have been looking forward to this year.
“They wished we could play now,” he added. “We have lots of excitement headed into this season. We still have a long wait and have to get prepared for another tough schedule and the best district in 4A.”
With the beginning of the season now pushed into September, Hoskins confirmed changes to his team’s schedule.
“We will lose our Ashland and Bell County games due to scheduling,” he said. “We have moved our Southwestern game to September 25 to take the place of Knoxville Central. Tennessee is going to play region games only.”
Hoskins also admitted to being relieved when the KHSAA announced their decision to kick-off the season on September 11.
“Very much so,” he said. “The unknown is tough, although things can change again, at least now we have a plan. We will have to be smart on trying not to install too much too quick, and focus on technique. Not being able to get in formations until the end of August prohibits any installation during this time. In a typical year, we try to have most of our offense installed before contact drills start.”
Hoskins also believes last week’s decision has made things mentally easier for his student-athletes.
“Absolutely, I am thankful that the board of control gave us a timeline to work towards,” he said. “The last few weeks have been tough on the kids and coaches.
“We can’t wait to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Hoskins added. “A lot of people have had to sacrifice the way they conduct their everyday lives, I especially hate it for our kids.”
