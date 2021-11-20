In 2021, the Whitley County Lady Colonels put together one of the best seasons in the 13th Region, coming up just short in the regional finals to Corbin.
The Lady Colonels were the type of team that flew under the radar in 2021, despite having an incredible record of 26-9 on the year. While they were serious contenders to be the 13th Region team who finally defeated Corbin after close to five years of losses, the Lady Colonels never could quite get over the hump.
The Lady Colonels had five losses to opponents within the region and finished their district schedule with a record of 4-5, with four of their five losses coming against the Lady Redhounds. The other loss was to South Laurel.
The Lady Colonels put one of the youngest rosters in the region on the court this year with just four seniors on the team — Bailey Brown, Becca Meadors, Taylor Rice and Kelsie Fraizer.
All four seniors were major contributors to the squad. Taylor Rice finished with 193 kills on the year, while Bailey Brown led the team with 426 assists. Rice also had 321 digs for the Lady Colonels, while Brown finished with 301. Brown also led the team with 85 aces.
After their season-ending loss to Corbin in the regional finals, Coach David Halcomb talked about how proud he was at his team for the way they battled throughout the 2021 season.
“I’ve coached many teams, in several different sports, and I am as proud of this team as any I have coached,” said Halcomb. “They are super kids and did everything I asked of them. I just wish I could have done more from a coaching perspective to get them a region championship.”
Returning for the Lady Colonels in 2022 will be a slew of talented young players. Included on this list are Marissa Douglas, Kaytlynn Collier, and Kylee Brown. Brown had 313 digs last year, while Douglas had 292 kills and Collier finished with 249 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.