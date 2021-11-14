The Corbin Redhounds have established themselves as one of the best boys soccer programs in the entire state of Kentucky, and 2021 was even more evidence of that fact.
The Redhounds entered the season with incredibly high expectations after making a run to the Final Four of the state tournament in 2020. They met those expectations with a 16-5 record and another 13th Region title. While a first round loss in the state tournament to eventual champion Dunbar was not the way Corbin wanted the season to end, it was another stellar year for the 13th Region’s top program.
Coach Armando Cima said that he and his squad believed they were a good enough team to make a repeat trip to the Final Four or even the finals of the state tournament, but despite the early round exit, his team did enough this season to call it a success.
“I think we felt like we were going to be a very successful team, and as far as being able to compete at a state level, I think we proved that through the regular season with a much tougher schedule. The games we didn’t win, we were in for sure, and gained experience,” said Cima. “We felt like we should have made it further in the postseason, to the Final Four or the finals. But our team understands that is the level they are on, we just don’t have the hardware to demonstrate that.”
It was really a less than ideal process from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) that led to Corbin facing off against the state’s top team in the first round. Entering the year, soccer coaches around the state believed they would open the state tournament against regions within their area, which for Corbin meant they would face teams in the first two rounds that were from the 14th, 15th, or 16th Regions.
In September - midway through the season - the KHSAA Board of Control voted to change the format and use a blind draw for regions 1-8 and 9-16 to determine first round matchups.
While Cima did not comment on the particulars of the process, he said, while his team was caught off guard with the change, they understood they had to beat any team that stood in their way in order to leave as state champs.
“We won the region on Monday and got the notification on Tuesday. We ended up having to play Dunbar in the first round. We were up 1-0 on them, and they made some adjustments and we didn’t, and we lost 4-1,” said Cima. “It probably, as far as Sweet 16 games went, was more of a Final Four game. I was definitely not disappointed from a performance perspective. Our kids played well.”
Part of Corbin’s tremendous success the past few years can be credited to the senior class that will be departing this season. The Redhounds have nine seniors who leave the program in great hands after leaving their legacy with the program.
“They’re obviously a very talented group. I have never had a group or team that, in every position, we had three or four subs coming off the bench, and had no drop off in quality of play. I didn’t have to hide a position with these kids. All nine seniors played and started,” said Cima. “I talk to our seniors about leaving a legacy. It’s up to them to train the classes below them. If you don’t put that effort in, you aren’t leaving a legacy. These kids did that.”
Returning for the Redhounds is a slew of talented players that will need some experience before they truly reach their potential. Cima said they may take their lumps early next year, but they should be competing for another regional title in 2022.
Highlighting the group of players returning will be arguably the state’s best player in Jose Torres and fellow all-stater Gabe Cima. Corbin will go as far as the duo will take them next season.
“We have some good players coming back next year. We should have another successful year. We have a couple of our best players coming back in Jose Torres and Gabe Cima,” said Cima. “This class knows what is expected of them because of the class that came before them. They’re a good group and they have been itching to get on the field. They are very excited to show what they can do.”
