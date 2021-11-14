The Corbin Lady Redhounds have been one of the best soccer programs in the 13th Region over the past few years, but 2021 was just not their year.
The Lady Redhounds struggled to string together wins this season, finishing with a record of 6-11 on the year, including going 3-2 against regional opponents and 2-2 in the district. Part of Corbin’s inconsistencies this season stemmed from the fact that they played one of the more challenging schedules in the region.
Coach Hannah Goins said that while her team did not find the success that they have come to expect, she was proud of the effort her girls put into the season.
“Obviously the season didn’t end the way we had hoped, but I’m very proud of my team. They came a long way this season and that is something to be proud of,” said Goins. “We played a very tough schedule and were able to compete with and beat some very good competition.”
Departing from this Corbin squad will be a group of six seniors that provided much needed leadership this past season. Lindsey Brimm, Patton Chandler, Sara King, Katie Lewis, Halee Stancil, and Shelby Winchester make up the players who won’t be returning in 2022.
Goins said that all six seniors were not only quality performers on the field, but even better off of it.
“We will lose six seniors this year. They have been the core of this team the past several years,” said Goins. “They are not only amazing players but amazing young ladies as well. Their talent as well as their leadership will be greatly missed next season.”
While Corbin will lose some significant contributors from this season, they will return a group of underclassmen who will look to get the Lady Redhounds back to competing for regional titles.
Leading the group of returning players for the Lady Redhounds will be Olivia Jones and Grace Gibson who were Corbin’s leading scorers last season. Jones finished the year with 20 goals, while Gibson had 10 on the season. They will also return one of their goalkeepers in Kaitlyn Will, giving them a solid core of returningers for next season.
“I am looking forward to next season,” said Goins. “We have a very talented group of players returning. I’m excited to see what they will be able to accomplish.”
