What a run it’s been for the Corbin Lady Redhounds and it's not over yet.
It was another championship season for the Corbin volleyball team in 2021. They captured another district title, regional title, and a berth to the volleyball state tournament where their season ended to Montgomery County in the first round.
As for the big picture, they continued to show just how dominant they have been over 13th Region opponents. At season’s end, the Lady Redhounds had extended their current win streak against regional competition to 49 games on their way to winning their fifth straight 13th Region Tournament. The last time Corbin lost to a fellow 13th Region team was back in October of 2018.
Part of Corbin’s success, not just this year, but the past five years, has been because they continue to grow players who go on to become leaders who win championships. This year’s senior class was no exception. They won a district and regional title in each year that they played in high school.
The seniors from this year’s squad included: Chloe Adams, Emma Krutsinger, Isley Walker, and Khloe Herchenhahn.
Coach Vanessa Ross talked about how special this senior class was and why they will be missed and almost impossible to replace.
“We had another great season and there is nothing more that I could have asked for from my team this season. This group of seniors were wonderful, and they will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Ross. “I have coached this group since they were in the seventh grade so they have become my children. In their four years they have won district four times, region four times, and made it to the Elite Eight. That is fantastic.”
As fantastic as this group of seniors have been, the cupboard is not bare for the Lady Redhounds. They will return a core group of players who will pick up and carry the torch for the girls who played before them.
Three returning players who played a key role in their success this year include freshman Caroline Combs, freshman Ava Maguet, and junior Emma Ashurts. Combs was third on the team in kills this season with 126, while Maguet led the team with assists with 559, and Ashurst will return after having 125 digs in 2021.
Ross said that next year’s team will be young, but they will use the offseason to help get ready to defend their title next year.
“We have a great group of girls returning next year,” said Ross. ‘We will be young but they are all working in the offseason already to make us ready for next fall.”
