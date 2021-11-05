LONDON -- No team in the 13th Region got off to a better start in 2021 than the South Laurel Lady Cardinals volleyball team. Winning 12 of their first 14 matches, they looked like a team that could compete for a regional title.
But after that hot start, the Lady Cardinals started a slump that they never could quite climb out of. Sitting at 12-2 on the year, South Laurel lost five straight matches, and six of their next eight.
They picked up their best win of the season when they defeated the Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Team in three sets and things looked to be back on track. But, they went on to lose their next match to Madison Central, before their season ended with a 3-1 loss to Whitley County in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament.
Through a tough stretch of the season, which included some key injuries, the Lady Cardinals never lost their effort or drive to win, led by a strong class of seven seniors, including. Autumn Bales, Kinley Gilmore, Bella Heuser, Caroline Pagan, Rachel Presley, Mackenzie Rollins, and Halee Wagner.
Pagan, Bales, and Heuser spent the most time on the court for the Lady Cardinals, led by Pagan who had 183 kills on the season. Rollins was next with 111 kills. Presley led the team with 96 blocks, followed by Rollins with 54, and Heuser with 31.
Bales had a strong season with 442 digs on the year. Pagan finished with 289 digs. The duo also led the team in aces, with Bales with 48 and Pagan with 39.
After their last loss of the season, Coach Jamie Clark said that while the loss was tough to handle, saying goodbye to this senior class was the worst part of all.
"Some of them started in middle school with Coach Deaton and me as sixth graders. This season alone has been one heck of a season with these girls. This journey since middle school has been a pretty humbling experience getting to watch these girls grow year after year," said Clark. "What a blessing it has been to be a part of this journey with them. I pray for every single one of them, nothing but success and happiness."
Among those returning next year for the Lady Cardinals will be sophomore Brooklyn Dugger, and juniors Mallorie Perkins, and Graci Hinkle to give South Laurel a strong core for 2022.
Perkins had a strong season with 173 digs, 16 aces, and 45 kills. Dugger and Hinkle both had over 100 digs, each, and Hinkle led the entire team with 347 assists.
With over half the team graduating, Dugger, Perkins, and Hinkle will be joined by several other underclassmen and newcomers next season.
