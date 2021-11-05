LONDON — It was an up and down season for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars that ended with a trip to the semifinals of the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament and a loss to the eventual champs in Corbin.
While finishing as one of the top four remaining teams in the region sounds like a successful season, it was difficult for Coach Scott Croucher to put into words just how mixed his emotions were once their last match had been played.
On one hand, he was thrilled to see a strong finish to the year and the numerous young players who stepped into pivotal roles and made a difference throughout the season. On the other hand, he never felt like his team quite reached their potential, with a roster that was filled with talent.
“I don’t know, maybe two or three games this year I felt like we played to our potential. It was frustrating at times. We were loaded with talent,” said Croucher. “I don’t know if it was the nerves or the mental aspect of it all, but we never achieved what we could have.”
Because of a lack of consistent success, Croucher was forced to make some changes midway through the season that both ignited his team and caused more frustration. The changes allowed some of the younger players in the program to have an opportunity at more playing time, but that meant taking time from other girls on the team, which Croucher did not necessarily like doing.
But, it enabled the Lady Jaguars to stay competitive and win some important games down the stretch, including a return trip to the regional tournament.
“I made some changes midway through the season. I put some young players in there. We had two seventh-graders on varsity. We had a freshman libero,” said Croucher. “We have some really good young players. Some young players stepped up this year and we have a very bright future here.”
One reason why the younger version of North Laurel was able to find some success was because of the senior leadership Croucher had on his squad. He had three seniors in Alexis Blankenship, Kelsi Howard, and Harper Lock who played crucial roles in keeping the team together.
All three seniors were defensive specialists, anchoring what became a very good defensive team by year’s end. Croucher said the trio of seniors meant a lot to his program.
“Our seniors gave everything they could the last four years. They were willing to sacrifice for the team and that means everything,” said Croucher. “They were mainly defensive specialists and we had a good defense because of them. They had great attitudes and were coachable. They were a great senior class.”
With the cupboard full of talent, Croucher said he expects North Laurel to remain competitive and improve this season.
“This year we had a lot of mental errors. I think we lost just three or four games because all of our other losses were because we beat ourselves,” said Croucher. “We will have to get over some of those same mistakes and keep improving. We have some really good players returning and very talented girls.”
