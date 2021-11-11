It was a season of inches for the South Laurel Cardinals during the 2021 boys soccer season.
Entering the year, the Cardinals had high expectations for how the season would go. They were bringing back a senior-laden team that had reached the finals of the 13th Region Tournament the year before, and excitement of first-year head coach Brooks Cawood had optimism high.
But, with some of those nine seniors stepping into starting roles for the first time and South Laurel's struggles to finish strong in close games, the season was a bit of a roller coaster ride for Cawood and the Cardinals.
Five of their nine wins came down to the final minutes of the game, and two matches finished in draws, bringing the South Laurel record to 5-9 and an early exit in the 49th District Tournament with a loss to North Laurel in the first round.
Cawood said it was a difficult season that could have gone better with just a few different plays in a handful of games.
"I think we did have high expectations coming into this season, but we had several games that we lost right at the end," said Cawood. "That's what the season came down to. We had some games that we let slip away at the end and we had some that we lost in the beginning but were able to keep it close."
While there were nine seniors on the squad, the Cardinals were still inexperienced when it came to time on the field. A few of the seniors had starting roles prior to their final year with the team, but many of them were stepping into those starting jobs for the first time.
Cawood said that players like Will McCowan and Ben House were able to provide the leadership the team needed throughout the season, being with the team since middle school, while other seniors worked hard and saw significant action for the first time.
"I've been with the team since 2013, so I've seen a few classes go all the way through. Some of these kids I have been with since seventh grade," said Cawood. "We're going to miss this senior class."
Returning for South Laurel will be a group of young and inexperienced players. Zach Rayburn will be the returning leading scorer from the team, along with Eli Buckles, who both scored three goals in 2021. They'll be joined by the likes of players such as Jordan Mabe, Andrew Burton, and Collin McCready to fill in critical roles for the Cardinals.
Cawood said while South Laurel will be on the youthful side next season, he expects the team to continue to improve and be ready for 2022.
"We have some really good young players coming back to play for us next season," said Cawood. "Some of these guys saw a lot of time this past season. We will be young, but I think we will continue to improve and be competitive."
