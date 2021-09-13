Sawyers’ four goals power Lady Colonels past Hazard  

HAZARD — Freshman Autumn Sawyers continued her impressive season, scoring four goals while tallying an assist to lead Whitley County past Hazard with an 8-0 win on Thursday.
The Lady Colonels scored early and often while pushing their win streak to two games and improving to 5-2 during the process.
Meghan Steely scored two goals and delivered two assists in the win while Desarae Haynes finished with one goal and two assists. Chelsey Logan scores a goal and had an assistant while Madison Earles finished with an assist.
Keepers Logan and Kaylee Aslinger each logged valuable minutes with both finishing with a save apiece.
