LEXINGTON — Sacred Heart used a 10-0 run that spanned two minutes in the fourth quarter to pull away and advance to the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 championship game after eliminating tournament favorite Anderson County, 63-53.
The 10-point win also gave Valkyries coach Donna Moir her 700th career win.
The game was a whole lot closer than the outcome. The lead changed hands six times and was tied 10 times, but Sacred Heart finally pulled away after outscoring the Lady Bearcats, 23-13, in the fourth quarter.
The Valkyries, led by Josie Gilvin’s 19 points and Triniti Ralston’s 13 points, scored 20 points off Anderson County’s 17 turnovers. Alexandra Wolff also tossed in 10 points while Olivia Kaufman hit three key 3-pointers in the third quarter. Sacred Heart hit 18-of-49 shot attempts, and went 22-o-of-49 from the free-throw line.
Amilya Jenkins led the Lady Bearcats with 24 points while Jacie Chesser tossed in 12 points. Anderson County finished hitting 17-of-44 shot attempts from the floor, including a 5-of-18 effort from 3-point range.
Sacred Heart started with a 7-0 run to begin the game with Ralston’s 3-pointer at the 4:28 mark giving the Valkyries a 7-0 edge. Chesser scored Anderson’s first basket with 3:58 remaining in the period, which triggered an 11-4 run.
Chesser’s baskets with 48 seconds left gave the Lady Bearcats their first lead of the game at 11-9, but it was short-lived as Wolff’s layup tied the game at 11 apiece going into the second quarter.
The second quarter was just as exciting as the first with the lead changing hands four times in the first half while being tied on six occasions. Ralston’s free throw with 2:09 remaining in the first half gave Sacred Heart a 19-18 lead while her layup at the 46-second mark extended the Valkyries’ lead top 21-18. Satterly’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining in the period tied the game at 21 apiece.
Anderson County opened up a 31-23 advantage in the third quarter after seeing Jenkins reel off eight straight points. She finished with 12 points in the period. Sacred Heart raced back thanks to a 3-pointer by Bender and three 3-pointers by Kaufman. Kaufman’s 3-pointer with 1:42 left in the period tied the game at 38 apiece.
Chesser connected with a jumper in the paint to give the Lady Bearcats a short-lived 40-38 lead while Gilvin’s layup with under a minute remaining sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 40 apiece.
Anderson County’s Tiffani Riley hit a 3-pointer to begin the final period of play to give her team a 43-40 edge, but the Valkyries came storming back once again. A layup by Wolff combined with two free throws by Gilvin gave Sacred Heart a 46-45 lead at the 5:49 mark. Wolff and Gilvin scored on consecutive layups, pushing their team’s lead to 50-45 with 5:10 remaining. Two free throws by Ralston increased the Valkyries’ cushion to 52-45, but the Lady Bearcats tried to mount one final comeback.
Anderson County got as close as four points (54-50) but Sacred Heart wrapped up the win at the free-throw line.
2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
At Rupp Arena
Sacred Heart 63, Anderson County 53
Anderson County 11 10 19 13 53
Sacred Heart 11 10 19 23 63
Anderson County (53) — Chesser 12, Smith 5, Satterly 6, Jenkins 24, Riley 3, Satterly 3.
Sacred Heart (63) — Ralston 13, Montano 2, Bender 7, Gilvin 19, Wolff 10, Kaufman 9, Russell 2, Pelayo 1.
