MANCHESTER — The most-anticipated 13th Region matchup early in the season didn’t live up to its hype thanks to North Laurel.
The unbeaten No. 6 ranked Jaguars (7-0) put on a shooting clinic against the outmanned Clay County Tigers, hitting 71.4 percent (20-of-28) of their shot attempts in the first half and 61.3 percent (38-of-62) for the game as they blew out the Tigers, 99-74.
It was a total team effort for North Laurel on Friday.
Reed Sheppard led the way with 26 points. He also finished with nine rebounds, one block, seven steals, and 14 assists. Ryan Davidson scored 22 points while Brody Brock added 17 points, Caden Harris finished with 13 points and Clay Sizemore turned in a 12-point scoring effort.
“Any time you escape Clay County with a win, you’ve done something,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “They are so well-coached and have two really good players in Raven (Abner) and Connor (Robinson). They are just tough matchups. Our defense really got us going tonight. We got really good minutes from our bench again. This is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve been a part of. It’s fun to coach when you have guys that play hard and share the ball.”
The game was back and forth in the first quarter with the Jaguars holding on to a slim 20-18 advantage thanks to Brock’s 10-point scoring effort.
North Laurel began to open things up in the second quarter with both Sheppard and Davidson taking over. The Jaguars outscored Clay County, 28-13, to take a comfortable 48-31 lead into the locker room at halftime.
North Laurel’s lead grew as much as 63-37 in the third quarter before seeing the Tigers cut their deficit to 69-50 entering the fourth quarter.
But the damage was done and the Jaguars our the finishing touches on their win by outscoring Clay County, 30-24, in the fourth quarter.
