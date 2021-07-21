BOWLING GREEN — It was a case of missed opportunities combined with one big inning by the Lexington East 11U All-Stars that led to the 6-3 elimination of the Corbin 11U All-Stars during Tuesday’s State Tournament Final Four matchup.
Jimmy Hendrickson’s squad saw what could have possibly been a two-run first inning turn into an outstanding play in the outfield by a Lexington East player.
“It was an outstanding run by these kids,” Hendrickson said. “We wanted to be one of the two teams playing on the last day, but just came up a little short. Today’s scoreboard doesn’t change how proud I am of them.
“This group has really represented our community and league well out here,” he added. “Hats off to Lexington Eastern, they’re a terrific team and were able to make a few more plays than us today.”
Eli Mayne hit a frozen rope with runners on second and third that looked like it was going to be happier but it was caught instead.
Lexington East followed by scoring the game’s first run in the second inning while using a five-run third inning to put the game away at 6-0.
Corbin rallied for three runs in the fourth inning but managed only two base runners during the game’s final two innings.
“Paul Viars and Kamden Bledsoe kept us in the game on the mound,” Hendrickson said. “Jackson Marlow and Brett Estep had a couple of big hits, but we just couldn’t get enough offense going.
“We always give all the glory to God for these opportunities and such memorable experiences,” he added. “I can’t thank our league president Jeff Chadwell enough for his support and what he does for kids in our area. It’s been a great group of kids and parents to work with. We wouldn’t have had this success without them all. Coach Jason Estep is outstanding with the kids and really knows how to teach the game. It's been a fun ride."
