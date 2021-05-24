The North Laurel Lady Jaguars hosted the Pulaski County Lady Maroons on Monday night, and fell short in a 14-5 loss.
The Lady Jaguars have faced their toughest stretch of their schedule here in the last month of the season, taking on many teams from outside the 13th Region. The loss on Monday night was their eighth of their last nine games, with their only win during that span coming against Middlesboro.
While North Laurel will undoubtedly be prepared for the district and regional tournaments, it’s been a tough ending for an otherwise strong regular season.
The Lady Jaguars put together a solid game on offense versus Pulaski County, but they could just not keep up when it came to scoring runs. The Lady Maroons had 22 hits and drove in 12 of their 14 runs on the night. North Laurel finished the game with 14 hits, driving in all five of their runs.
Pulaski County started early and continued to consistently add runs throughout the game. They took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, before the Lady Jaguars cut the lead to 4-2. North Laurel added runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, but it wasn’t enough, as they trailed 11-5 after five innings played, before eventually losing 14-5.
Maddie Dagley led the Lady Jaguars at the plate on Monday, collecting four hits. Bailee Root, Saige McClure, Rick Collett, and Braylee Fawbush each had two hits, while Bella Sizemore and Emily Sizemore each had one hit.
Root drove in three of the Lady Jaguar’s five runs, while Fawbush and Bella Sizemore drove in the other two.
With the loss, the Lady Jaguars fell to 14-12 on the year. They will close out their season on Thursday, traveling to take on Rockcastle.
