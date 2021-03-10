Rollin' Redhounds, Lady Rollin' Redhounds impress during final tourney of regular season

RICHMOND — The Corbin Rollin’ Redhounds and Lady Rollin’ Redhounds keep rolling after the boys and girls bowling teams each turned in another strong performance last week.
The Lady Rollin’ Redhounds picked up a first-place finish at Galaxy Lanes while the Rollin’ Redhounds placed second.
Corbin participated in its last regular-season tournament last week along with Lincoln County, Madison Southern and Fleming County.
The format consisted of five-member teams bowling three individual games and then three baker games. Total pin count determined the champion. There were separate divisions for boys and girls. Before the tournament began, senior players from each team were recognized. Corbin has seven seniors this year — Lauren Shackleford, Brooke Stewart, Emily Pridemore, Hannah Miracle, Kevin Allen, Sam Belew, and Mark Prewitt.
The Corbin Lady Rollin’ Redhounds individual scorers were: Lauren Shackleford (188, 177, 133), Emily Pridemore (152, 117, 123), Madison Young (131, 100, 117), Linda Shepherd (81, 107, 104), and Leah Pataki (74, 83, 92). Baker scores were: 134, 103, and 114. The total pin count for the Lady Redhounds was 2130, placing them in first place for the day followed by Fleming County, Lincoln County, and Madison Southern in the girls division.
The boys team individual scorers were: Kevin Allen (159, 202, 198), Sam Belew (162, 229, 64), Nate Lunsford (124, 113), Ryan Lunsford (170, 154), Mark Prewitt (176, 135), Travis Engle (156), Alex Chandler/Travis Engle (108), and Ryan Lunsford/Mark Prewitt (131). Baker scores were: 155, 198, and 190. The total pin count for the boy’s team was 2924, placing them in second place behind Fleming County, followed by Madison Southern A, Lincoln County, and Madison Southern B.
Corbin will participate in the 8th Region Bowling Tournament on March 18-20.
