DANVILLE — Former NFL player and now coach Mike Singletary once said, “Do you know what my favorite part of the game is? The opportunity to play.”
That was the exact sentiment of the Rollin’ Redhounds bowling team Sunday.
After their tournament was canceled on Saturday (Feb. 13) due to weather, they were thankful to get the opportunity to play on Sunday (Feb. 14).
Several teams were slated to bowl Sunday in the tournament at Danville Bowlarama, but due to weather only five were able to make the trip. Three boys teams and two girls teams were present. The boys' division bowled a tournament consisting of five-member teams bowling two individual games, followed by four baker games. After each game, points were assigned concerning placement, and total points at the end determined final placement. Since there were only two girls teams, they bowled a traditional match consisting of individual games, baker games, and total pin count.
The boys' total pin count in game one was 823, game 2 was 866, and baker scores were 176, 175, 213, and 125 for a total pin count of 2378. After total pin counts were determined and points were assigned the Rollin Redhounds would place second in the tournament behind Boyle County with a score of 19 to 14. Third place was co-ed team Garrard Co. with a score of 9.
The Lady Rollin Redhounds bowled a traditional match against Bowl County Lady Rebels. Each school had an A team and a B team that bowled two individual games, then two baker games were bowled. Corbin’s team A consisted of Lauren Shackleford, Brooke Stewart, and Emily Pridemore. Corbin’s team B consisted of Linda Shepherd, Madison Young, and Leah Pataki. Team A-total pins game 1: 451 to Boyle County 532, total pins game 2: 532 to Boyle County 454. Team B-Total Pins Game 1: 298 to Boyle County 461, total pins game 2: 316 to Boyle County 408. Baker game 1: Corbin 159, Boyle Co. 212. Baker game 2: Corbin130, Boyle County 194. The Lady Rebels would defeat the Lady Redhounds 6 to 1.
The Rollin’ Redhounds next tournament will be on Feb. 27 at Galaxy Lanes in Richmond.
