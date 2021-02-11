CORBIN — After back-to-back close losses, the Lynn Camp Wildcats put together one of their best wins of the season, when they hosted the Harlan Green Dragons at home on Tuesday in the 13th Region matchup.
Lynn Camp came away with the 67-64 victory over the Green Dragons, to give them their fourth win of the season over regional opponents. The Wildcats used a balanced offensive attack to take down Harlan, with four players scoring in double figures on the night.
Micah Engle led the way for Lynn Camp with 22 points. Jace Boggs scored 13 points, while Spencer Gilbert added 12, and Gavin Allen finished with 10.
Coach Rodney Clarke said he was happy with the way his team came and played with a tremendous effort for a full four quarters.
“Our guys played with great energy tonight,” said Clarke. “It was the best we have had all year.”
The game was nip-and-tuck for the entire four quarters. Harlan shot well from behind the three-point line in the first half, connecting on six threes, four of which came from junior Kaleb McLendon, putting the Green Dragons ahead 35-32 at the half.
Lynn Camp tightened up their defense in the second half and it was the difference in the game. Harlan’s Jordan Akal, one of the top-ranked juniors in Kentucky, hit just one field goal in all of the third and fourth quarters and finished with just 11 points on the night.
Clarke said the duo of Boggs and Gilbert did a great job defending Akal, which helped their team to the win.
“Our defense was really stressed out tonight because Harlan is so explosive offensively,” said Clarke. “The job Jace Boggs and Spencer Gilbert did on Akal tonight who is arguably one of the best players in the region, was the difference in the game tonight.”
While Boggs and Gilbert were holding it down on the defensive end, Engle put together a big fourth quarter to carry the Wildcats on offense. Engle scored eight points in the game’s final period to help Lynn Camp to the 67-64 win.
With the win, Lynn Camp is now 7-4 on the year. The Wildcats will return to action on Friday, traveling to take on Knox Central in a 51st District game.
