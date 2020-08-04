Rodney Clarke hired as Lynn Camp's new boys basketball coach

CORBIN — Lynn Camp High School Principal Anthony Pennington confirmed Monday evening that Rodney Clarke has been named as the new Wildcat boys varsity basketball coach.
Clarke was head coach of Lynn Camp’s girls basketball team last year, as the Lady Wildcats finished with a 4-26 mark.
"It was a difficult situation within itself because I invested a lot into the girls and having to break the news to them was a different monster within itself,” Clarke said. “I know they were looking forward to stepping up this year.”
Clarke said he is excited to take over as head coach of Lynn Camp with hopes of establishing the Wildcats as one of the best teams in the area, and 13th Region.
“I want to make Lynn Camp more of a household name in the Corbin area,” Clarke said. “My goal is to be successful, and my first priority is to be the best team in Corbin. It’s time we do something about that. We need to let our presence be known in Corbin.”
Clarke replaces former Lynn Camp coach Dinky Phipps, who resigned on Monday evening. He put together an 86-60 record during his five years as Wildcat coach.
“Coach Phipps did an outstanding job here,” Pennington said. “I appreciated working with him. He’s accomplished a lot here. To be able to work with him in an administrative role, I enjoyed working with him. I appreciate what he brought to the program and to have 700 career wins is a huge accomplishment.”
Pennington said he is excited to see what Clarke can accomplish as the boys head coach.
“I thought Rodney did a good job with the girls team last year, and the girls program has had a lot of talent over the years,” he said. “Rodney had a lot of challenges and things to deal with and I thought he did well through that process.
“He’s very energetic and really wanted the position and I think he brings a lot of energy to the table. I like the fact that he has high school experience and college experience,” Pennington added. “You know we want to see our kids to play at the next level and with his experience and connections alone, those are big assets.”
Clarke’s hiring as the boys coach now leaves a vacancy at the girls head coach position.
“We are going to take our time to find the girls coach,” Pennington said. “We are going to give it ample time to advertise and try to find the best person possible for the program. You want to get someone in there to emphasize academics but also be a good role model. The program has a lot of history to it. We want to continue that.”
Before coming to Lynn Camp last year, Clarke spent a season as an assistant coach with the Talladega College Tornadoes. He also spent time as an assistant coach with Lake Superior State and the University of the Cumberlands. At the high school ranks, Clarke had assistant coach stints at Alabama's Indian Springs High School and John Carroll High School. He began his basketball coaching career at Alabama’s Blount High School.
“We plan on winning games and plan on getting the kids to the next level also,” Clarke said. “I have six years of college experience on the boys side, and I want to get our kids playing at the next level.”
