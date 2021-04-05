MCKEE — Lynn Camp’s Halle Mills came through when her team needed her to at the plate while Madyson Roberts turned in a top-notch effort in the pitcher’s circle, as both players helped guide the Lady Wildcats to an 8-2 win over Jackson County during first round action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
Lynn Camp held a slim 2-1 advantage going into the fifth inning before putting the game out of reach with two runs in the fifth inning, one run in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh inning.
The Lady Wildcats finished with nine hits but commited four errors. Roberts was outstanding in the pitcher’s circle, scattering seven hits while allowing only one earned run and striking out nine batters.
Mills finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored while Julia Shepherd also has two hits and drove in a run. Gabriella Carollo has a hit and scored three runs Alissa Crumpler finished with a hit and two RBI. Katie Miller and Hanah Lay each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Olivia Dozier finished with a hit.
