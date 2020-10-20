PINEVILLE — The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets traveled to Bell County and picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion over district foe Pineville (2-2, 1-1), downing the Mountain Lions 40-0.
“The kids really came out and played well tonight,” Williamsburg Head Coach Jerry Herron said after the game. “It was just one of those nights where we were super, super excited to get to play football for a change because we hadn’t played in so long.”
Williamsburg (1-2, 1-0) was scheduled to play Harlan last week, but the game was canceled due to COVID concerns. As a result, this was the Yellow Jackets’ first game since losing to Lexington Christian 45-7 nearly three weeks ago.
“We had to get over our nerves,” said Herron. “We hadn’t played football in a long time. We’ve been practicing like a game. I mean literally, we have practiced like a game with the headsets, and the down-markers, and the referees. We’ve been practicing like a game for the last month, so we could get ready for this.”
Herron said he and the coaching staff held back on the play-calling early on in an attempt to allow his players to ease into the game.
Williamsburg opened the game with a heavy dose of running plays and short passes.
“Then Pineville came up and just started playing the run, and then we just started throwing it all over the place,” Herron noted.
And pass the ball the Yellow Jackets did.
After a scoreless first quarter which saw Williamsburg drive the length of the field before fumbling inside their own redone, sophomore quarterback Sydney Bowen opened up the scoring in the second quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Gavon Thomas.
Thomas found the end zone twice before that, once on a punt return, but both were negated due to Williamsburg penalties.
After a three and out by the Mountain Lions, and a short punt, Williamsburg would find the end zone again on their first play of the drive with another Bowen to Thomas connection. This time for 36 yards with just 1:12 left in the first half.
After another three and out by Pineville to open up the second half, Bowen moved the ball through the air on a big passing play to set up the Yellow Jackets with a first and goal from the six yard-line.
Bowen found a familiar friend in Thomas for Thomas’ third touchdown reception of the game, putting Williamsburg up 20-0.
Pineville would fumble the ball on a botched handoff on their first play of the ensuing drive, setting the Yellow Jackets up with short field position. Bowen would quickly add another to Williamsburg’s lead, this time with his feet rushing for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:59 left to play in the third quarter.
Three plays later on second down, the Pineville offense would turn the ball over again by the way of a fumble. The Yellow Jackets quickly capitalized on the Mountain Lions’ mistake, when Bowen connected with Jayden Rainwater for his fourth passing touchdown on a 35-yard pass over the middle putting Williamsburg up 34-0 after the made extra point.
With a running clock the rest of the way, both offenses swapped possessions throughout the fourth quarter. After a short drive and punt by the Pineville offense, Williamsburg found the end zone once more with 36 seconds left in the ball game on a 5-yard touchdown scamper by backup quarterback Chase Potter.
“Syd played well, it’s his third start ever,” Herron said on his quarterback. “I’m not sure what we had rushing, but it was over 100-yards rushing, 200 passing. So we’re pleased about that,” he added. “It was just a good night, a good night for Williamsburg.”
