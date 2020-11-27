WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will be playing for their fifth consecutive district championship Friday when they host Pineville in second-round action of the Class A playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2) seem to be clicking on all cylinders after collecting their fourth straight win last week with a 42-0 win over Lynn Camp.
Williamsburg has won 17 consecutive games against district opponents with hopes of extending the win streak against the Mountain Lions.
Herron’s squad has won its last 10 games against Pineville with its last loss coming back on Oct. 29, 2010, with the Mountain Lions pulling off a 26-22 win.
Williamsburg is coming off a game that saw the Yellow Jackets total 207 yards while only totaling eight offensive possessions.
I thought everyone played hard and we were able to play everyone,” Herron said of his team’s win over Lynn Camp. “Our defense played well. They attacked the football. Our offense only ran 18 plays.”
The first time the two teams met earlier this season, Williamsburg cruised to a 40-0 win while playing on the road. This time around, the Yellow Jackets will be playing at home.
The Yellow Jackets have won their last four playoff games at home with hopes of extending the streak Friday.
“We love to play at home,” Herron said. “It was one of our team goals to get a home playoff game in round one then if we win to get a home playoff game round two.”
Quarterback Sydney Bowen threw for 197 yards and four touchdowns during the two teams’ earlier meeting he also rushed for 64 yards and a score. Receiver Gavon Thomas has six catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Williamsburg totaled 314 yards in total offense during the win.
“Pineville is a good football team,” Herron said. “We played well the last time we played them. They won a physical game versus Harlan, so we know they will be very physical and well-coached. “They run the ball well,” he added. “We have to be physical and tackle. Offensively, we have to take what they give us and move the chains. We’ve got to be physical and play with character in a huge game for the District Championship.”
