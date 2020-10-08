CORBIN — Corbin took full advantage of its week off, prepping for Friday’s district clash with Knox Central.
The two teams come into Friday’s matchup ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the latest Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings.
The Redhounds were scheduled to play Lafayette last Friday but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines, leaving Tom Greer’s team with an early bye week.
“During the time around the open week, we really focused on self-reflection and making sure that we were improving in areas that we felt like we didn’t perform as well as we could have in our first three games,” he said.
When you look at our district, it is very balanced and all four teams are very similar and competitive,” he added. “It might be the strongest district from top to bottom in the state, so we must be our best every play.”
Before the unexpected bye week, Corbin (2-1) had put together consecutive wins while building some much-needed momentum. Greer said he feels the open date doesn’t affect a team’s momentum if they go out and practice hard.
We practiced on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday,” he said. “On Thursday, we had a really physical scrimmage for about 50 plays.”
Even though Greer said his team didn’t discuss Knox Central much during the off week, his players know they’ve got to take care of business to win.
“It’s important that we play very solid for four quarters and we execute effectively both offensively and defensively,” he said. “Additionally, it’s important that we take care of the home-field turf through district play. We didn’t talk about Knox Central last week, we talked about Corbin Redhounds and making us a better football team. All of our focus will go toward Knox Central beginning this week.
“Knox Central has a good football team and are well-coached,” Greer added. “We have to make sure that we do a great job getting our players ready and focused to compete every second for four quarters. Our players continue to work hard every day, practicing hard every day; when they go to the weight room, they’re lifting hard. This grit will serve us well. That’s all you can ask for as a coach. We are committed to continuing to work on defense and being great at tackling and offensively, we've got to make sure that we continue to execute at a high-level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.