CORBIN — Is a four-peat in store for Vanessa Ross’ Corbin Lady Redhound volleyball team?
Corbin has dominated the 13th Region landscape the past three years, winning three 13th Region titles while going 51-2 against 13th Region competition during that span.
Ross has been challenged more this summer to prepare her team for the upcoming regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Getting the team ready for the season during the pandemic has been challenging but great,” she admitted. “I feel that due to the regulations we have focused on the basics of volleyball. By now, we would have usually already been working a lineup and that would have been our main focus. The players of course do not see the big picture, they just want to scrimmage and work on a lineup because that is the best part of the practice. But once we start playing, I think that they will be able to see how the little parts impact the overall picture.”
The Lady Redhounds lost one senior from last year’s 26-9 squad, and look to be the team to beat once again in the 13th Region.
“We lost one senior and she was our setter so we are currently trying to train a new one,” Ross said. “We have three that we are working with. Overall, the girls know the game of volleyball which is a huge plus and will help them tremendously when competing for the district and region titles.
“We also have three seniors returning,” she added. “They are very important to our team. All three of them play different roles on our team and we need them to fill those roles every game to be successful. Our goals are to win another district and region title and to make it to the Elite 8 again if not farther.”
With the season starting later than usual, Ross admitted getting off to a good start is important.
“Gaining momentum at the start of the season is good because the girls need to feel that their hard work has paid off,” she said. “But they know that their schedule is tough if nothing else changes we open up with Pulaski County on the road. They came into our place last year and beat us. My team will have to show up and be ready to play every match this year.”
Ross also mentioned her players have put in hard work for the upcoming season despite the uncertainty of when it will start.
“Every day the girls come in focused and ready to learn,” she said. “I tell my assistant every day that I can already tell a difference in passing, and serving because those are two skills that we have hit hard while being under the regulations.”
Corbin is carrying 12 players on the varsity roster, according to Ross, and includes five starters and a host of other players that saw varsity action last season.
Morgan Stacy, Cara Whitus, Hannah Baker, Emma Krutsinger, and Chloe Adams are returning starters while Isley Walker played libero last season.
“A huge win for us this season is that we are returning so many girls,” Ross said. “They know the game of volleyball, which allows us to focus on the small details. Because we are returning so many girls that are a strength for us they have witnessed the varsity level of play at the state level.
“A concern for us this year is the setter position,” she added. “A setter is the quarterback of the volleyball team, the girls that we are training right now look very good, but it is a huge concern because we can’t see what we will look like on the floor until August 31.”
Ross said the key to her team’s success depends on all of her players stepping up their play when needed.
“All the returners need to step up and continue to play hard,” she said. “I need Makenna Slaven to bring it when she is playing across the net. She will have a huge impact on us this year.”
Another difficult schedule will prepare the Lady Redhounds for a rough district slate, and postseason play.
“Our schedule this year is tough,” Ross said. “We are playing teams that we have never played before such as Bryan Station, West Jessamine, and Breathitt County. If our girls focus on what they need to do on their side of the net and get their jobs done I do believe that our schedule this year will help us in the postseason.
“Our district is tough, two teams now have new coaches, I am excited to see the changes they bring,” she added. “I love our district because there isn’t a weak link. At any given point any team can take the district championship. It comes down to which team wants it the most.”
With that said, Ross admitted she and her players are ready to see the season start.
“I can’t wait to put the girls on the floor and play,” she said. “They are just ready to get going.”
