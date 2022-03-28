CORBIN — A strong start to the game on Monday night, gave the Corbin Redhounds an impressive 15-3 win over the Clay County Tigers in the 13th Region clash.
Clay County had been steamrolling the competition until they traveled to Corbin on Monday. Entering the night, the Tigers had won their past five games by a combined score of 53-10. It was an astonishing run that came to a screeching halt on Monday, when Corbin turned in perhaps their best performances of the season at the plate and on the mound.
The Redhounds had 14 hits and drove in 12 of their 15 runs on the offensive end. On the mound, Jeremiah Gilbert pitched the entire five innings played, coming away with the win. Gilbert allowed seven hits, three unearned runs, and struck out six batters.
Corbin Coach Cody Philpot said he felt like the game was indicative of the potential this year’s Corbin squad truly has, they just have to leave it all on the field.
“We saw glimpses of what we thought we could be tonight. It’s always good to find a win against one of the top teams in the region,” said Philpot. “Jeremiah settled in after the first inning and threw well.”
Clay County jumped out to an early lead to start the game. They quickly put three runs on the board in the top of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.
The Redhounds responded with an explosive eight runs in the bottom of the inning. The first Redhounds run came by way of a walk, but loaded the bases for a single from Kade Elam that scored Mikey Neal and Cameron Combs. Gilbert helped his own cause later in the inning with a single that scored Elam and Bradric Helton, as Corbin continued to dominate, taking an 8-3 lead.
The second inning was much of the same. Corbin had seven hits in the inning and extended their lead to 15-3, which turned out to be the final score of the ball game.
Elam led the Redhounds with a triple and two singles on the night. Jacob Baker had a double and two singles, while Helton and Combs each doubled and singled once. Hunter Upchurch finished the night with a double, while Gilbert, Walker Landrum, and Mo Carmichael each singled once.
Elam and Gilbert each drove in three runs in the win. Upchurch drove in two, while Baker, Combs, Landrum, and Evan Poore each had one run batted in.
Philpot said that Cameron Combs set the tone of the team at the plate. As well as Corbin played on Monday, Philpot said they will have to continue that level of play to compete with the teams coming up on their tough schedule.
“Cameron stayed hot at the plate and the others followed suit tonight,” said Philpot. “We have a tough test tomorrow against Danville tomorrow, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
With the win, Corbin improved to 4-4 on the season. They will take on Danville on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.