CORBIN — With their district’s top seed locked up along with the chance of being able to play at home during the first two weeks of the postseason, Tommy Greer’s Corbin Redhounds now have their sights set on finishing regular season play strong.
After taking care of Wayne County with a convincing 43-6 road win last week, the Redhounds (5-1) will now shift their focus to Friday’s road matchup against defending Class 2A state champion, Somerset.
But first things first, Greer was more than happy with the way his team performed last week.
“It was a big win on our first road game and against a very solid Wayne County team,” he said. “Our guys worked tirelessly preparing for the game and that paid big dividends. Part of our motivation to be able to play at home during the playoffs was so that seniors could continue to play at Campbell Field and our community could experience the excitement with us.
“As coaches and players, our goal is to continually improve and move forward every day.,” he added. “We do have some momentum going but our staff ensures that no one overlooks any team from week to week. We must take care of the Corbin Redhounds and keep working hard and improving in all three phases of the game.”
One key to Corbin’s success has been the play of its defense. The Redhounds have surrendered only 63 points while allowing only 21 points the past three games.
“Each day we practice against a very intense offense and that does assist with planning a solid defense,” Greer said. “The keys to defensive success include developing a sound scheme that everyone believes in, players meeting each play with tremendous effort and getting on the ball quickly and effectively. Our defensive coaches do an excellent job of teaching fundamentals.”
Corbin’s offensive attack seems to be taking shape as well after scoring 43 points last week.
“Our offensive staff has done a great job and I’m super pleased with the way our players have developed on that side of the ball,” he said. “The offensive staff is really detailed in teaching the game and each week I see growth in kids as a result. They are clicking as an offensive group more and more.”
If the Redhounds want to continue their success they’ll have to find a way to get past a Briar Jumper team that is 5-1 on the season. Somerset dropped a 28-21 decision to Lexington Christian two weeks ago.
“Somerset has an excellent team with a lot of good players,” Greer said. “Coach Lucas does a great job and he is one of the best coaches in the state. They are the defending state champs and it will be a big challenge for the Redhounds.
“They have a great quarterback who has already committed to UK and some really good weapons all over the field,” he added. “We will have to play very well to give ourselves a chance to win. We will have to take the run away from them and make every play count.”
