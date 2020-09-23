Redhounds suffer first loss of the season

CORBIN — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds suffered their first loss of the season with George Rogers Clark handing the Redhounds a 3-1 loss at home on Monday.
Corbin (5-1 overall, 1-0 vs. 49th District opposition) opened the season with five straight wins while outscoring its opponents 34-2 during the process.
The lowest goal output the Redhounds had before today’s match was three during a 3-0 win over Danville.
But this time around, Corbin struggled to find the back of the net, as the Cardinals limited the Redhounds to their lowest goal total of the season.
Corbin was trailing 3-0 before Jose Torres scores with seven minutes remaining in the game.
Cima’s squad is scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road against 49th District foe North Laurel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.