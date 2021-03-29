The Corbin Redhounds rolled through Jackson County on Monday night behind a shutout performance from pitcher Evan Poore to take the 11-0 win.
Poore allowed just one hit in the win.
The Redhounds secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the third inning. Redhounds batters contributing to the big inning included Cameron Combs, Walker Landrum, Jacob Gardner, Cody Cox, Poore, and Jacob Baker, all of whom knocked in a run during the inning.
Corbin opened up scoring in the first inning, and held on to the 1-0 lead through two, before scoring eight runs in the third.
Landrum, Cameron Combs, and Will Brock each scored two runs in the win. Peyton Addison, Gardner, Cox, Poore, and Helton each scored once.
Poore earned the win for Redhounds. He pitched for the full five innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out six and walking one.
Poore also led the Redhounds at the plate with two hits in two at bats. Corbin is now 1-0 on the season. They will return to action on April 1 against Clinton, Tenn.
