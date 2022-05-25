LAUREL COUNTY — The Corbin Redhounds will be facing Middlesboro in the 13th Region Baseball Tournament Championship game following a 6-0 win over the Clay County Tigers in Wednesday night’s semifinals.
It was Evan Poore’s impressive showing on the mound that helped the Redhounds to secure the win over the Tigers on Wednesday with a shutout. Poore pitched for all seven innings and allowed only four hits on the night with eight strikeouts while holding Clay County to zero runs.
“That was a huge performance,” Coach Cody Philpot said about Poore’s pitching on Wednesday night. “Really happy for him to bounce back from last week and come out and be the Evan we all know and love. Came out with three strikes, kept them off balance all night. To take a good team and shut them out in the region semifinals is just a huge standalone performance.”
Corbin got things going in the first inning with four runs to pull away from the Tigers early in the game. The Redhounds started off the night with a score on a walk by Walker Landrum, followed by three back-to-back runs on a sacrifice fly by Corbin’s Mikey Neal, a single by Jacob Baker and a single by Poore, giving the Redhounds a 4-0 lead.
“Any time you’ve got a big arm on the mound, early is almost the best time to get them, before they settle in,” Philpot said of Clay County’s pitcher Brandin Crawford. “We got a couple guys on base and got a couple key hits and manufactured some runs, which turned out to be huge. Didn’t expect to score anymore at that point — that happens a lot of times with a good arm like Brandin to settle in and you don’t get a lot more off of him. So, that was big to take advantage early and get ourselves to a good start.”
The Redhounds didn’t find home plate again until the top of the seventh inning when a hit by Landrum helped to get the fifth run in for Corbin.
Corbin’s Baker, Neal, Poore and Cameron Combs each had one hit on the night, while Landrum and Baker each had two RBI, and Neal and Poore had one RBI each for the night.
With the win, Corbin will advance to the 13th Region finals where the Redhounds will face the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets. The game is slated to begin at 6 p.m. today (Thursday) at South Laurel.
“That’s the most important thing, to get there and give yourselves a chance,” Philpot said. “More of the same. Whoever we end up throwing tomorrow, we’ve got to come out and fill up the zone and defense has to make plays behind them and we’ll like our chances.
“A huge thank you to the community’s support. There were a lot of people out tonight (Wednesday), a good crowd. It’s always good to be backed by Redhound Nation.”
Corbin vs Knox Central – First Round 13th Region Baseball Tournament
The Corbin Redhounds are one game closer to reaching the 13th Region championship game following a 9-2 win over the Knox Central Panthers in Tuesday night’s first round 13th Region Baseball Tournament matchup.
The Redhounds (27-10) opened up Tuesday’s game with three runs in the first inning but the Panthers (15-12) were able to answer with two runs to cut down Corbin’s lead. A three-run second inning allowed the Redhounds to extend their lead and take control of the game, as neither team scored again until the Redhounds found a way to home plate in the fourth inning. Corbin secured the win with two runs in the seventh inning.
“Any time you can get a win in the region, especially against a rival like that, it’s an emotional game,” said Coach Cody Philpot. “You’ve got to win or go home, so it was a good win for us.”
The Redhounds wasted no time on Tuesday night with Corbin’s Kade Elam hitting a double in the first inning on a line drive to allow Bradric Helton to open up the night with a run. The Redhounds were able to score two more runs in the first inning to secure a 3-0 lead.
The Redhounds let two runs get away from them in the first inning allowing the Panthers to quickly answer with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a run scored on an error and a run scored on a walk, cutting the Redhound lead to just one run, 3-2.
Corbin was able to extend their lead in the second inning with three runs. A bunt by Corbin’s Jeremiah Gilbert and an error by Knox Central catcher Cayden Collins allowed Corbin’s Evan Poore a chance to score while Helton and Cameron Combs helped to push two more runs in, in the top of the second inning, giving the Redhounds a 6-2 lead over the Panthers.
Both teams struggled to score anymore until the top of the fourth inning when Gilbert was able to advance to third base on a wild pitch and then stole home plate to score another run in for the Redhounds to extend Corbin’s lead to five runs, 7-2.
Poore and Gilbert found two more runs for the Redhounds in the top of the seventh inning following an error by Knox Central to secure a seven-run lead, 9-2. The Redhounds found three easy outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to hold the Panthers and secure the win.
Philpot said he was impressed with Cruz Cima’s effort on the mound, as he pitched for three and two-thirds innings, allowing zero hits and only two runs while striking out five. Elam, Helton and Mark Prewitt combined to put in relief effort on the mound, with Helton striking out four and Elam and Prewitt each striking out one.
Poore led with two hits on Tuesday night while Elam, Walker Landrum and Mo Carmichael each had one hit on the night. Five different Redhounds were able to find one RBI apiece.
