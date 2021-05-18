The Corbin Redhounds came away with an easy win over the Harlan County Black Bears, with an 11-0 win at home in the 13th Region matchup.
It took just five innings for the Redhounds to finish the 11-run win on Monday. Corbin needed just six hits to drive in nine of their 11 runs on the night. They took advantage of five errors committed by the Black Bears en route to the win.
Corbin was powered by an incredible performance on the mound from Evan Poore, who threw a no-hitter in the shutout win. Poore allowed just two baserunners in the game, due to an error and a fielder's choice. He struck out eight batters.
Coach Cody Philpot said he enjoyed watching Poore's performance on Monday, noting that the pitcher has played well all year.
"Evan was lights out on the mound. He's been good for us all year. It was fun to watch him cruise through this one," said Philpot. "We kept pressure on them offensively and did what we needed to get the win."
Corbin opened the game with one run in bottom of the first, before exploding with a seven-run second inning.
With the bases loaded, Bradric Helton stepped to the plate and belted a triple to center field that scored Poore, Kaden Elam, and Mikey Neal. Helton scored on a ground ball from Cameron Combs at the next at-bat, to extend the Redhounds' lead to 5-0.
After Jacob Baker and Walker Landrum each scored on a ground ball up the middle, Elam came back to the plate and brought home Jacob Gardner to round out the inning, as Corbin led 8-0.
The Redhounds' offense picked up where they left off in the third inning. Poore and Helton reached base and were brought home on a ball hit over the right field fence by Combs, who capped off the scoring with a three-run homer run.
Combs led Corbin with a homer and four runs batted in. Helton added a triple and a single and drove in three runs. Elam had one double, while Landrum and Neal had one single apiece. Gardner finished with two runs batted in.
With the win, Corbin is now 18-8 on the year. They will return to action on Tuesday, hosting Bell County.
