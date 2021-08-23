CORBIN — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds ran their record to a perfect 3-0 but it wasn’t easy.
The Redhounds faced a Madison Southern team that came ready to play on Saturday but they did just enough to pull out a 1-0 victory.
Cima’s squad controlled possession throughout the first half but failed to capitalize on a number of opportunities.
Corbin managed to get on the scoreboard with the game’s only goal as Cheney Jacobs scored off an assist from Jose Torres during the 43rd minute.
The Redhounds were able to hold on during the remaining 37 minutes of the second half to remain unbeaten.
