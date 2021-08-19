CORBIN — A new season is on the horizon which means high expectations once again for Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds.
In 2017, and 2018, Corbin reached the Class 4A state championship game before losing consecutive heartbreakers. In 2019, the Redhounds saw their season cut short in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs before falling short of their goal last season in the regional finals, losing to state runner-up Johnson Central.
And this season, Corbin has its eyes on the big prize, and rightfully so, after returning a solid nucleus of talent that includes the likes of Treyveon Longmire, Seth Mills, Dakota Patterson, Brody Wells, Cameron Combs, Ethan Goforth, Eli Bolton, Hunter Heath, Brayden Reynolds, Carter Sevier, Tucker Burns, Jacob Baker, Bryson Batt, and Evan Poore.
“We always have high expectations in our district and especially in our football program,” Greer said. “We do not talk about winning state championships, district championships; we try to focus on being a champion every day and competing at a high level every week.
“We are always talking to our players about being focused where your feet are at and they do a great job with that,” he added. “We do not forget the past, but we try to learn from the past good or bad. Our players are laser-focused on the task and that is really a sign of championship football.”
To be successful, Greer knows his team has to be successful on both sides of the ball.
Corbin averaged 32.1 points per game on offense last season and was led by Combs’ 1,241 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He also ran for 288 yards and six touchdowns.
Mills led the team with 628 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Wells led the Redhounds in receiving yards And touchdowns with 391 yards and five scores while finishing with 16 catches. Patterson pulled down a team-best 31 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Longmire is a threat to find paydirt any time he touches the ball. He carried the ball 21 times for 60 yards last season while finishing with 21 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns.
“We are returning eight starters on offense and will lead by our junior Cameron Combs. We have several skill people returning Treyveon Longmire, Seth Mills, Brody Wells, Dakota Patterson, and three linemen that will lead this offensive team in Ethan Goforth, Eli Bolton, and Hunter Heath.”
Corbin will also have some new faces as well which includes transfers Brandon Baker, and Seth Huff.
Baker led Bell County season with 997 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while finishing with six receptions, 102 receiving yards, and three scores.
Huff ran for 700 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Knox Central. He also had 16 catches for 196 yards.
Defensively, the Redhounds only allowed 12.6 points per game. Reynolds totaled 66 tackles and three sacks last season while Sevier had 51 tackles and three sacks. Mills led Corbin with five interceptions last season.
“We have eight starters returning, and will be led by our defensive line and three-year starters Brayden Reynolds and Carter Sevier,” Greer said. Also returning are defensive tackle Tucker Burns, outside linebackers Brody Wells and Bryson Batt, cornerbacks Treyveon Longmire and Evan Poore, and safeties Seth Mills and Jacob Baker.”
Jacob Baker will also be returning as Corbin’s kicker after being named All-State last season. He connected on 26-of-28 of his PATs while connecting on all five of his field-goal attempts
“We return, in my opinion, the best punter and kicker in the state in Jacob Baker,” Greer said. “There will be games that we will need our special teams to win a game for us and as a coaching staff, we feel very confident with that happening.”
Greer said one of his team’s main strengths is how much stronger his team has gotten.
“I believe that we are stronger and much more physical up front on the offensive and defensive line,” he said. “Therefore, that will be our strength for this team. We must dominate people upfront. Second, we have great depth and feel good about other players being ready to play and not drop at the level of play.”
Just like many coaches entering the season, Greer does have some concerns.
“COVID-19 and teams having to cancel games because of an outbreak are two,” he said.
Corbin’s schedule will test Greer’s squad once again. The Redhounds kick-off the season with a matchup against North Carolina’s Christ School in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic and will also have non-district games against Whitley County, Franklin County, Pulaski County, Somerset, Simon Kenton, and Campbell County along with district matchups against Lincoln County (away), Knox Central (away), and Wayne County (home).
“We play some of the best teams in the state and out of state, so this will prepare us to make a strong run at the end of the season,” Greer said. “We have a very strong district and will be a war every week and we must play our ‘A’ game.
“I am very excited about this 2021 team and looking forward to getting the season started,” he added. “We must keep our focus on winning games and putting individual goals behind us. Also, excited to watch our seniors lead this team each week and compete every day.”
Corbin Schedule
Week One, Friday, Aug. 20
Christ School, NC, 8:15 p.m. (Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic)
Week Two, Friday, Aug. 27
at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m. (First Priority Bowl)
Week Three, Friday, Sept. 3
Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Four, Friday, Sept. 10
at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Five, Friday, Sept. 17
Somerset, 7:30 p.m.
Week Six, Friday, Sept. 24
OPEN
Week Seven, Friday, Oct. 1
Simon Kenton, 7:30 p.m.
Week Eight, Friday, Oct. 8
at Knox Central, 7:30 p.m.
Week Nine, Friday, Oct. 15
at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 10, Friday, Oct. 22
Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 11, Friday, Oct. 29
at Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.
