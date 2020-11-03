PARIS — They didn’t repeat as state champions but the Corbin Redhound cross country team did manage to place second in this past weekend’s 2020 KHSAA Class 2A Boys’ and Girls’ State Cross Country Meet while the Lady Redhounds turned in an eighth-place finish.
The Redhounds finished with 133 points while state champion North Oldham tallied 78 points. The Lady Redhounds collected 283 points while state champion Christian Academy-Louisville totaled 97 points.
“I’m very excited for the kids, coaches, and program as a whole. The boys had a good day,” coach Tyler Harris said. “To win a championship in 2019 and come back with a runner-up in 2020 is special and I know a lot of teams would really love to be in our shoes. I think the guys felt a little disappointed in the moment but they have nothing to hang their heads about. They have proven that they are a force and our name will be in the conversation as a top team in the state for years to come. I’m sure they woke up happy today and they should be proud of the season they had — I know I am very proud. Just like championships, runner-ups are hard to come by so this is a big deal. North Oldham was excellent yesterday and as badly as we wanted to win another championship it was still a great day for the boys and the program.
“The girls had their best team finish since the 90s,” he added. “All year our goal was to move into the top 10 and stay there. We knew late in the season that we had the talent to exceed that goal and we had been running very well so we carried that confidence into the race and we saw a great payoff. Unfortunately, we found out late in the week that we would have to run without Hannah Morton due to injury but senior Taylor French replaced her on short notice and ran well. The rest of the girls stepped up to help fill the void. It’s a very exciting time for the girls' team. We lose some great seniors but we also have several young girls that gained a lot of experience this year and will benefit the team greatly for next season.”
Sean Simons led the way for the boys’ team with a fifth-place finish (16:44.93) while Jonah Black places 12th with a time of 17:14.39.
Nancy Jane Jackson placed 34th (21:25.82) for the girls’ team while Mary Hope Jackson finished 66th (22:36.77).
“We will certainly miss our seniors, Austin Terrell, Evan McCrickard, Lauren Faulkner, Nancy Jane Jackson, Lauren Steely, Allie Pennington, and Taylor French,” Harris said. “They have been program changers and although they will be hard to replace they have mentored and prepared their teammates to do so in the right way. We’ll be back.”
Boys Team Scores
1, North Oldham 78. 2, Corbin 133. 3, Webster County 136. 4, Boyd County 137. 5, Highlands 174. 6, Lexington Catholic 224. 7, Thomas Nelson 253. 8, Trigg County 267. 9, Western Hills 280. 10, Calloway County 375. 11, Rowan County 379. 12, Christian Academy-Louisville 388. 13, Russell 397. 14, Harlan County 420. 15, Boyle County 423.16, Elizabethtown 467. 17, Ashland Blazer 482. 18, Bardstown 484. 19, Bell County 497. 20, Shelby County 539. 21, John Hardin 539. 22, Warren East 545. 23, Spencer County 547.24, Larue County 554. 25, Scott 576. 26, Bourbon County 594. 27, Russell County 603. 28, Paducah Tilghman 654. 29, Pike County Central 734.30, Letcher County Central 831. 31, Lawrence County 960. 32, Powell County 1014.
Boys 5k Run CC Varsity Results
Corbin
16:44.93 Sean Simons 5th
17:14.39 Jonah Black 12th
17:38.24 Austin Terrell 22nd
17:49.92 John Hail 30th
18:46.49 Clem Sell 74th
18:48.91 Connor Messer 78th
19:07.97 Andon Asher 97th
Girls Team Scores
1, Christian Academy-Louisville 97. 2, Highlands 112. 3, Scott 125. 4, Mason County 132. 5, Boyd County 148. 6, North Oldham 162. 7, Bourbon County 164. 8, Corbin 283. 9, Rowan County 286. 10, Taylor County 293. 11, Calloway County 295. 12, Lexington Catholic 310.13, Lincoln County 375. 14, Nelson County 379. 15, Ashland Blazer 415. 16, Russell 429. 17, Bardstown 457. 18, Mercer County 499. 19, Harlan County 516. 20, Larue County 527. 21, Webster County 554. 22, Thomas Nelson 590. 23, Warren East 601. 24, Trigg County 623. 25, Shelby County 744. 26, Letcher County Central 825.
Girls 5k Run CC Varsity Results
Corbin
21:25.82 Nancy Jane Jackson 34th
22:36.77 Mary Hope Jackson 66th
22:39.62 Jaycee Frye 69th
22:42.36 Mary Simons 74th
22:43.78 Lauren Faulkner 76th
22:47.96 Alex Herren 80th
24:19.45 Taylor French 130th
