CORBIN — The old cliche says that football is a game of inches. The Corbin Redhounds proved that to be true on Friday night when they defeated the Lincoln County Patriots 14-8 in the district matchup.
The key to the close win was the Redhounds’ ability to score in the opening drives of each half. Seth Mills rushed for a 31-yard touchdown just four minutes into the first quarter to give Corbin an early 7-0 lead. He added his second touchdown of the game on Corbin's opening drive of the second half, to put them on top 14-8 with 9:17 left in the third quarter.
The two scores became crucial because of Lincoln’s three-yards and a cloud of dust offensive philosophy that they brought into the game.
Corbin Coach Tommy Greer said he was happy with the win, but there were some things to clean up on the defensive side of the ball.
“It was a good win for us tonight. I knew that Lincoln County had a good football team and that this game was not going to be easy,” said Greer. “They run the wing-t offense and there is a lot of misdirection, and if you are not disciplined, you can get lost and they’ll hurt you.”
The Patriots ground game definitely hurt the Corbin defense on Friday, but it did not defeat it. The Redhounds had more of a bend-but-not-break mentality that allowed some long drives, but ultimately held Lincoln County to just eight points on the night.
Corbin was able to withstand three trips into the red zone in which the Redhounds’ defense had a couple of goal-line stands that made the difference in the game.
“We just can’t let teams move the ball on us like that,” said Greer. “It does show signs of a mature football team when they can make plays and stop teams from scoring inside the red zone, but we had a hard time getting off the field tonight, and we can’t let that happen.
The boys who just play on offense for the Redhounds, it was a slow night. Corbin’s offense had just 30 total snaps for the game. That’s why taking advantage of every possession was critical. Mills’ two touchdown runs were all that was needed for the Redhounds to escape with the 14-8 win.
Greer said that one overlooked component of the game was the Redhounds kicking game, led by punter Jacob Baker. The sophomore had a punt of 63 yards and another of 49 to help Corbin flip the field and put Lincoln County in poor field position. It was those punts that allowed the Redhounds defense the opportunity to make a stand.
“Jacob Baker just has a dynamic leg,” said Greer. “We were backed up one time and he punted the ball 63 yards and flipped the field. We needed that tonight. It was big for us.”
With the win, the Redhounds are now 4-1 on the season. They will finish the season with three-straight away games, taking on Wayne County, Somerset, and Whitley County respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.