CORBIN — After a week off, Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds are ready to pick up where they left off.
Corbin is sitting perfectly at 5-0 while coming in as the Associated Press’ top-ranked team in Class 4A while Class 6A’s Simon Kenton will pay a visit to Campbell Field Friday.
Greer said his Redhounds had a great week of practice during their bye week, and he also gave his players a little bit of time away to reduce.
“We did concentrate on some areas that need improvement and continued to work on trying to stay sharp on what is going well,” he said. “I believe the bye week gave us a chance to recharge our batteries and get ready for the next five games.
We got after each other on Tuesday and Thursday during practice which should keep us playing at a real physical level.”
Greer said he’s happy with where his team at going into Friday’s game against Simon Kenton but admitted his players and coaching staff can’t rest on the past.
“Today is a new day and we must keep driving forward,” he said.
Corbin will be going up against a Pioneer squad that started the season with an 0-4 mark before picking up a 56-20 decision over Indiana’s Connersville High School.
“Simon Kenton has an excellent team and will provide a challenge for us,” Greer said. “They are averaging 35 points a game, so our defense will have to step up to the challenge. Offensively, we have to do a great job of protecting the football and putting points on the board.”
Simon Kenton quarterback Chase Crone is someone the Redhound defense will need to keep an eye on.
He’s completed 62-of-109 pass attempts for 1,022 yards and 11 touchdowns. Crone has also run for 233 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Simon Kenton has one of the best quarterbacks in Northern Kentucky, if not the best, and it will require focus to contain him,” Greer said. “They throw the football very well and they are very big upfront on the offensive line. They do a good job protecting him and the quarterback runs very well.
“Defensively, they move to the ball and will be very athletic,” he added. “We are excited about getting back on the field Friday night. Our seniors will lead and make sure we execute the game plan. Northern Kentucky is a competitive football area in general. Simon Kenton has played a great schedule and has competed in every one of those games. We especially need Redhound Nation to come out help us get the win.”
