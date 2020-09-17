CORBIN — Game One is in the books, and Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds will look to even their record at 1-1 with Dixie Heights visiting Campbell Field on Friday during the annual Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
Greer’s squad is coming off a 20-14 loss to Beechwood while the Colonels dropped a slim 20-14 decision to Covington Catholic.
The Redhounds totaled 222 yards of total offense with quarterback Cameron Combs completing 12-of-22 Pass attempts for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 93 yards.
Defensively, Corbin surrendered 300 yards of total offense while Dawson Fore had a team-High 12 tackles and an interception. Carter Sevier finished with nine tackles and one sack.
“We did a lot of things really well and our effort and grit were probably the standouts,” Greer said. “When you play quality teams, areas where you must focus and correct become readily apparent. We missed several tackles which caused our pursuit angles to get off track. That happened a couple of times. Still, I’m super proud of all of our players as they never gave up and kept working to get back in the game.
“We were all disappointed with the loss, but we cannot let that consume us,” he added. “The players understand that we have to use that loss and the lessons learned to fuel us in moving forward.”
Greer said he saw some things his team needed to work on this week heading into Friday’s matchup with Dixie Heights.
“We have to wrap and tackle effectively defensively and get off the field,” he said. “We gave up some really big plays on third downs which can’t happen.
“Offensively, we must put drives together and control the football and get points out of each drive,” Greer added. “Rest assured, these issues will be addressed this week.”
The Colonels held their own against Covington Catholic last week, and Greer admitted his team will have a big challenge during this Friday’s Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
“Dixie Heights is a very solid football team from Northern Kentucky and if you know anything about Northern Kentucky football, you know they will be very solid and very well-coached,” he said. “They had several opportunities to beat Covington Catholic this past Friday and Covington Catholic is a top 5 team every year. Dixie Heights is a big, strong, and physical football team. We will have to play really well to give ourselves even a chance to win.
“The Redhound Varsity Club puts on one of the best bowl games in the state, and contributes so much to the athletic programs at Corbin High School,” Greer added. “Historically, this bowl has been a tradition in the Corbin community. Our players realize this and hear their families talk about it. We love to play in this bowl game but do feel some pressure to perform well for our fans. A game on Campbell field is always a good game for us. Over the years, Corbin has played some excellent opponents in this bowl and this year‘s opponent will be no different. We must do a great job with our open-field tackling defensively. Offensively, we must fully execute every play and capitalize on every possession.”
