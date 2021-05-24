WILLIAMSBURG —The Corbin Redhounds and South Laurel Lady Cardinals track and field teams took home first place honors in this past weekend’s Williamsburg All-Comers Meet.
Corbin finished eight-place efforts in the meet, allowing the Redhounds to finish first with 191.50 points while North Laurel finished second with 154.50 points, and Williamsburg (third place, 85.50 points, South Laurel (64 points, fourth place), Whitley County (11th place, three points), and Lynn Camp (one point, 12th place) rounded out the boys’ coverage area teams.
Led by senior Phoebe McCowan’s three first-place efforts, the Lady Cardinals finished with 139 points while Williamsburg placed second with 124.50 points. Corbin placed fourth with 82 points, North Laurel turned in a fifth-place finish with 79.50 points while rounded out the girls’ coverage area teams.
Boys Meet
The Redhounds captured top honors in the 4x100 Meter Relays, 4x400 Meter Relays, and the 4x800 Meter Relays. Evan McCrickard (100 Meter Dash), Sean Simons (800 Meter Run), Camden Mackey (110 Meter Hurdles), Treyveon Longmire (300 Meter Hurdles and Long Jump), and Brady Lanham (Triple Jump) each delivered first-place finishes.
The Jaguars’ 4x200 Meter Relay team placed first while Grant Woods placed first in both the 200 Meter Dash, and the 400 Meter Dash. Teammate Luke Robinson recorded a first-place finish in the Disc Throw.
South Laurel’s Will Stanko led the way with two first-place finishes (1600 Meter Run, and 3200 Meter Run). Williamsburg’s Bronson Bates turned in a first-place effort in Shot Put.
Girls Meet
South Laurel’s McCowan turned in another impressive showing, tallying first-place efforts in the 400 Meter Dash, 800 Meter Run, and 1600 Meter Run. South Laurel’s 4x400 Meter Relay team placed first while Gracie Turner placed first in the Triple Jump. Grace Leis also had a first-place finish in the Discus for the Lady Cardinals.
Corbin’s Lauren Faulkner placed first in Pole Vault, and North Laurel’s 4x800 Meter Relay team turned in a first-place finish while Taylor Allen collected a first-place effort in the 3200 Meter Run. Lady Jaguar Mea Anderson had a first-place effort in Shot Pot.
Williamsburg’s Lylah Mattingly had two-first place efforts (Long Jump, and 100 Meter Hurdles) while Mikkah Siler also placed first in the High Jump.
A list of all of the boys and girls student-athletes that scored points (had to finish in the top eight of an event) is below.
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Team Results
1. South Laurel 139, 2. Williamsburg 124.50, 3. Pulaski County 106.50, 4. Corbin 82, 5. North Laurel 79.50, 6. Bluegrass United Home School 52, 7. Middlesboro 28, 8. Leslie County 21, 9. Knox Central 19.50, 10. Lynn Camp 6, 11. Somerset Christian School 5, 12. Whitley County 5.
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Individual Results
Corbin
100 METER DASH
13.54 Taylor French 6th
800 METER RUN
2:36.28 Jaycee Frye 7th
2:39.01 Mary Jackson 8th
1600 METER RUN
6:28.78 Riley Childers 7th
3200 METER RUN
13:39.79 Sophy Jones 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
19.23 Clara Finneseth 4th
20.76 Olivia M. Jones 8th
300 METER HURDLES
53.26 Olivia M. Jones 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
54.41 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:56.29 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:40.26 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:08.54 Relay Team 2nd
LONG JUMP
13-6 Kami Garland 6th
TRIPLE JUMP
29-2.25 Kami Garland 3rd
28-10 Grace Gibson 4th
28-5.25 Kaiden Walden 5th
POLE VAULT
7-0 Lauren Faulkner 1st
DISCUS
65-6 Kaitlyn Will 6th
SHOT PUT
23-11 Taylor Miller 7th
Lynn Camp
4X400 METER RELAY
4:59.30 Relay Team 6th
400 METER DASH
1:04.94 Abby Mabe 6th
North Laurel
400 METER DASH
1:02.80 Daniella Jackson 3rd
1:04.78 Olivia Rudder 5th
800 METER RUN
2:21.46 Olivia Rudder 2nd
1600 METER RUN
5:44.27 Taylor Allen 6th
3200 METER RUN
12:45.82 Taylor Allen 1st
100 METER HURDLES
20.71 Kennedy Sizemore 7th
300 METER HURDLES
52.14 Kennedy Sizemore 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:07.11 Relay Team 7th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:34.02 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:25.10 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-4 Belle Chappell 5th
LONG JUMP
13-3 Lauren Kizito 7th
POLE VAULT
5-6 Haiden Moses 3rd
SHOT PUT
29-9 Mea Anderson 1st
26-5 Chelsey Hammons 6th
South Laurel
200 METER DASH
27.92 Gracie Hoskins 4th
28.96 Kyla Hueser 6th
400 METER DASH
56.90 Phoebe McCowan 1st
1:03.84 Gracie Hoskins 4th
800 METER RUN
2:15.67 Phoebe McCowan 1st
1600 METER RUN
5:01.03 Phoebe McCowan 1st
3200 METER RUN
15:17.48 Hannah Tapscott 4th
18:55.82 Isabella DeRose 5th
300 METER HURDLES
55.64 Gracie Turner 7th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.41 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:53.79 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:09.92 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
12:28.30 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Emily Cox 2nd
4-4 Autumn Bales 4th
LONG JUMP
14-9 Gracie Turner 2nd
14-2.25 Autumn Bales 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
30-6.25 Gracie Turner 1st
28-2.5 Lindsay Cox 8th
DISCUS
104-2 Grace Leis 1st
SHOT PUT
29-4 Grace Leis 2nd
Whitley County
100 METER HURDLES
19.41 Abby Stone 5th
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
13.44 Mikkah Siler 4th
200 METER DASH
27.73 Mikkah Siler 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:32.66 Nevaeh Warren 6th
1600 METER RUN
5:35.22 Nevaeh Warren 4th
6:33.03 Jamie Moses 8th
3200 METER RUN
15:08.44 Ryan Fields 3rd
100 METER HURDLES
17.58 Lylah Mattingly 1st
300 METER HURDLES
50.28 Lylah Mattingly 2nd
56.16 Zoie Brown 8th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.28 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:05.84 Relay Team 6th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:16.78 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
11:56.67 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
5-0 Mikkah Siler 1st
4-4 Hailey Brown 5th
LONG JUMP
15-3 Lylah Mattingly 1st
13-7 Alana Mah 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
28-4 Alana Mah 6th
POLE VAULT
6-6 Ashley Chapman 2nd
DISCUS
67-4 Abigail Stephens 4th
66-9 Hailey Brown 5th
64-0 Alyssa Chinn 8th
SHOT PUT
28-10 Hailey Brown 3rd
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 191.50, 2. North Laurel 154.50, 3. Williamsburg 85.50, 4. South Laurel 64, 5. Knox Central 62, 6. Pulaski County 53.50, 7. Middlesboro 27, 8. Bluegrass United Home School 15, 9. Clay County 9, 10. Barbourville 7, 11. Whitley County 3, 12. Lynn Camp 1, 13. Williamsburg Middle Track 1.
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Boys’ Individual Results
Corbin
100 METER DASH
11.15 Evan McCrickard 1st
11.17 Treyveon Longmire 2nd
11.64 Dylan Massengill 8th
200 METER DASH
24.15 Dylan Massengill 3rd
24.31 Tye Stevens 4th
24.92 Kyle Webb 6th
24.96 Boston Hardesty 8th
400 METER DASH
53.98 Tye Stevens 5th
54.66 Connor Messer 6th
55.12 Kyle Webb 7th
800 METER RUN
1:59.34 Sean Simons 1st
2:10.62 Andon Asher 4th
2:16.05 Jonah Black 7th
1600 METER RUN
4:47.13 John Hail 2nd
4:51.96 Austin Terrell 4th
4:56.63 Jonah Black 5th
3200 METER RUN
10:23.32 Austin Terrell 2nd
11:10.80 Sean Simons 3rd
110 METER HURDLES
17.07 Camden Mackey 1st
17.43 Alex Miller 2nd
18.27 Logan Wagers 4th
300 METER HURDLES
43.44 Treyveon Longmire 1st
43.48 Alex Miller 2nd
43.95 Camden Mackey 3rd
45.31 Logan Wagers 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
43.97 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:35.46 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:34.41 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:26.00 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
5-2 Gavin Acosta 8th
LONG JUMP
20-0.75 Treyveon Longmire 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
40-2 Brady Lanham 1st
38-8 Hunter Newberry 3rd
37-3.5 Clem Sell 6th
POLE VAULT
8-0 Eligha Martin 4th
DISCUS
96-4 Adam Keith 6th
Lynn Camp
(No top-eight finishes)
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.35 Gamarious Isby 4th
200 METER DASH
23.22 Grant Woods 1st
23.97 Jack Chappell 2nd
400 METER DASH
52.61 Grant Woods 1st
52.70 Gamarious Isby 2nd
53.08 Alex Garcia 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:12.32 Cole Osborne 5th
1600 METER RUN
5:05.11 Cole Osborne 6th
3200 METER RUN
11:28.61 Tommy Monhollen 4th
12:03.48 Josh Hoskins 8th
110 METER HURDLES
19.67 Austin Johnson 6th
20.28 Henry Chappell 7th
300 METER HURDLES
48.67 Austin Johnson 6th
48.74 Henry Chappell 7th
4X100 METER RELAY
49.32 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:33.82 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:43.05 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
9:26.80 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
5-4 Tyler Sturgill 5th
LONG JUMP
19-1 Alex Garcia 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
38-10 Alex Garcia 2nd
POLE VAULT
9-6 Aspen Sizemore 2nd
7-6 Devin Johnson 7th
DISCUS
139-2 Luke Robinson 1st
105-2 Connor Sizemore 3rd
SHOT PUT
42-1 Luke Robinson 2nd
38-6 Connor Sizemore 4th
38-0 Austin Johnson 6th
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
53.26 Will McCowan 4th
800 METER RUN
2:05.99 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:39.87 Will Stanko 1st
3200 METER RUN
10:06.12 Will Stanko 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
50.10 Relay Team 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:42.23 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:39.09 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:29.31 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
5-4 Eli Gover 4th
Whitley County
1600 METER RUN
5:09.21 Connor Partin 8th
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
11.29 Jayden Rainwater 3rd Finals H2 Results
11.47 Gavon Thomas 6th Finals H1 Results
3200 METER RUN
11:50.62 Nick Baird 6th
11:52.58 Andrew Myers 7th
300 METER HURDLES
48.56 Max Rose 5th
49.64 Hunter Thomas 9th
4X100 METER RELAY
45.39 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:43.94 Relay Team 5th
HIGH JUMP
5-2 Donovan Monhart 8th
LONG JUMP
17-9.25 Gavon Thomas 4th
17-0.75 Ben Hale 7th
TRIPLE JUMP
37-11.5 Ben Hale 5th
36-8 Riley Chinn 7th
POLE VAULT
8-0 Ben Hale 5th
8-0 Riley Chinn 6th
DISCUS
111-0 Joseph West 2nd
97-0 Collin Taylor 4th
SHOT PUT
42-8 Bronson Bates 1st
39-9 Justin Decker 3rd
38-5 Joseph West 5th
36-0.5 Collin Taylor 8th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.