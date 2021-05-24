WILLIAMSBURG —The Corbin Redhounds and South Laurel Lady Cardinals track and field teams took home first place honors in this past weekend’s Williamsburg All-Comers Meet.

Corbin finished eight-place efforts in the meet, allowing the Redhounds to finish first with 191.50 points while North Laurel finished second with 154.50 points, and Williamsburg (third place, 85.50 points, South Laurel (64 points, fourth place), Whitley County (11th place, three points), and Lynn Camp (one point, 12th place) rounded out the boys’ coverage area teams.

Led by senior Phoebe McCowan’s three first-place efforts, the Lady Cardinals finished with 139 points while Williamsburg placed second with 124.50 points. Corbin placed fourth with 82 points, North Laurel turned in a fifth-place finish with 79.50 points while rounded out the girls’ coverage area teams.

Boys Meet

The Redhounds captured top honors in the 4x100 Meter Relays, 4x400 Meter Relays, and the 4x800 Meter Relays. Evan McCrickard (100 Meter Dash), Sean Simons (800 Meter Run), Camden Mackey (110 Meter Hurdles), Treyveon Longmire (300 Meter Hurdles and Long Jump), and Brady Lanham (Triple Jump) each delivered first-place finishes.

The Jaguars’ 4x200 Meter Relay team placed first while Grant Woods placed first in both the 200 Meter Dash, and the 400 Meter Dash. Teammate Luke Robinson recorded a first-place finish in the Disc Throw.

South Laurel’s Will Stanko led the way with two first-place finishes (1600 Meter Run, and 3200 Meter Run). Williamsburg’s Bronson Bates turned in a first-place effort in Shot Put.

Girls Meet

South Laurel’s McCowan turned in another impressive showing, tallying first-place efforts in the 400 Meter Dash, 800 Meter Run, and 1600 Meter Run. South Laurel’s 4x400 Meter Relay team placed first while Gracie Turner placed first in the Triple Jump. Grace Leis also had a first-place finish in the Discus for the Lady Cardinals.

Corbin’s Lauren Faulkner placed first in Pole Vault, and North Laurel’s 4x800 Meter Relay team turned in a first-place finish while Taylor Allen collected a first-place effort in the 3200 Meter Run. Lady Jaguar Mea Anderson had a first-place effort in Shot Pot.

Williamsburg’s Lylah Mattingly had two-first place efforts (Long Jump, and 100 Meter Hurdles) while Mikkah Siler also placed first in the High Jump.

A list of all of the boys and girls student-athletes that scored points (had to finish in the top eight of an event) is below.

Williamsburg All-Comers Meet

Girls’ Team Results

1. South Laurel 139, 2. Williamsburg 124.50, 3. Pulaski County 106.50, 4. Corbin 82, 5. North Laurel 79.50, 6. Bluegrass United Home School 52, 7. Middlesboro 28, 8. Leslie County 21, 9. Knox Central 19.50, 10. Lynn Camp 6, 11. Somerset Christian School 5, 12. Whitley County 5.

Williamsburg All-Comers Meet

Girls’ Individual Results

Corbin

100 METER DASH

13.54 Taylor French 6th

800 METER RUN

2:36.28 Jaycee Frye 7th

2:39.01 Mary Jackson 8th

1600 METER RUN

6:28.78 Riley Childers 7th

3200 METER RUN

13:39.79 Sophy Jones 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

19.23 Clara Finneseth 4th

20.76 Olivia M. Jones 8th

300 METER HURDLES

53.26 Olivia M. Jones 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

54.41 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:56.29 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:40.26 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:08.54 Relay Team 2nd

LONG JUMP

13-6 Kami Garland 6th

TRIPLE JUMP

29-2.25 Kami Garland 3rd

28-10 Grace Gibson 4th

28-5.25 Kaiden Walden 5th

POLE VAULT

7-0 Lauren Faulkner 1st

DISCUS

65-6 Kaitlyn Will 6th

SHOT PUT

23-11 Taylor Miller 7th

Lynn Camp

4X400 METER RELAY

4:59.30 Relay Team 6th

400 METER DASH

1:04.94 Abby Mabe 6th

North Laurel

400 METER DASH

1:02.80 Daniella Jackson 3rd

1:04.78 Olivia Rudder 5th

800 METER RUN

2:21.46 Olivia Rudder 2nd

1600 METER RUN

5:44.27 Taylor Allen 6th

3200 METER RUN

12:45.82 Taylor Allen 1st

100 METER HURDLES

20.71 Kennedy Sizemore 7th

300 METER HURDLES

52.14 Kennedy Sizemore 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:07.11 Relay Team 7th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:34.02 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:25.10 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-4 Belle Chappell 5th

LONG JUMP

13-3 Lauren Kizito 7th

POLE VAULT

5-6 Haiden Moses 3rd

SHOT PUT

29-9 Mea Anderson 1st

26-5 Chelsey Hammons 6th

South Laurel

200 METER DASH

27.92 Gracie Hoskins 4th

28.96 Kyla Hueser 6th

400 METER DASH

56.90 Phoebe McCowan 1st

1:03.84 Gracie Hoskins 4th

800 METER RUN

2:15.67 Phoebe McCowan 1st

1600 METER RUN

5:01.03 Phoebe McCowan 1st

3200 METER RUN

15:17.48 Hannah Tapscott 4th

18:55.82 Isabella DeRose 5th

300 METER HURDLES

55.64 Gracie Turner 7th

4X100 METER RELAY

55.41 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:53.79 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:09.92 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

12:28.30 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Emily Cox 2nd

4-4 Autumn Bales 4th

LONG JUMP

14-9 Gracie Turner 2nd

14-2.25 Autumn Bales 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

30-6.25 Gracie Turner 1st

28-2.5 Lindsay Cox 8th

DISCUS

104-2 Grace Leis 1st

SHOT PUT

29-4 Grace Leis 2nd

Whitley County

100 METER HURDLES

19.41 Abby Stone 5th

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

13.44 Mikkah Siler 4th

200 METER DASH

27.73 Mikkah Siler 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:32.66 Nevaeh Warren 6th

1600 METER RUN

5:35.22 Nevaeh Warren 4th

6:33.03 Jamie Moses 8th

3200 METER RUN

15:08.44 Ryan Fields 3rd

100 METER HURDLES

17.58 Lylah Mattingly 1st

300 METER HURDLES

50.28 Lylah Mattingly 2nd

56.16 Zoie Brown 8th

4X100 METER RELAY

55.28 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:05.84 Relay Team 6th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:16.78 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

11:56.67 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

5-0 Mikkah Siler 1st

4-4 Hailey Brown 5th

LONG JUMP

15-3 Lylah Mattingly 1st

13-7 Alana Mah 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

28-4 Alana Mah 6th

POLE VAULT

6-6 Ashley Chapman 2nd

DISCUS

67-4 Abigail Stephens 4th

66-9 Hailey Brown 5th

64-0 Alyssa Chinn 8th

SHOT PUT

28-10 Hailey Brown 3rd

Williamsburg All-Comers Meet

Boys’ Team Results

1. Corbin 191.50, 2. North Laurel 154.50, 3. Williamsburg 85.50, 4. South Laurel 64, 5. Knox Central 62, 6. Pulaski County 53.50, 7. Middlesboro 27, 8. Bluegrass United Home School 15, 9. Clay County 9, 10. Barbourville 7, 11. Whitley County 3, 12. Lynn Camp 1, 13. Williamsburg Middle Track 1.

Williamsburg All-Comers Meet

Boys’ Individual Results

Corbin

100 METER DASH

11.15 Evan McCrickard 1st

11.17 Treyveon Longmire 2nd

11.64 Dylan Massengill 8th

200 METER DASH

24.15 Dylan Massengill 3rd

24.31 Tye Stevens 4th

24.92 Kyle Webb 6th

24.96 Boston Hardesty 8th

400 METER DASH

53.98 Tye Stevens 5th

54.66 Connor Messer 6th

55.12 Kyle Webb 7th

800 METER RUN

1:59.34 Sean Simons 1st

2:10.62 Andon Asher 4th

2:16.05 Jonah Black 7th

1600 METER RUN

4:47.13 John Hail 2nd

4:51.96 Austin Terrell 4th

4:56.63 Jonah Black 5th

3200 METER RUN

10:23.32 Austin Terrell 2nd

11:10.80 Sean Simons 3rd

110 METER HURDLES

17.07 Camden Mackey 1st

17.43 Alex Miller 2nd

18.27 Logan Wagers 4th

300 METER HURDLES

43.44 Treyveon Longmire 1st

43.48 Alex Miller 2nd

43.95 Camden Mackey 3rd

45.31 Logan Wagers 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

43.97 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:35.46 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:34.41 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:26.00 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

5-2 Gavin Acosta 8th

LONG JUMP

20-0.75 Treyveon Longmire 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

40-2 Brady Lanham 1st

38-8 Hunter Newberry 3rd

37-3.5 Clem Sell 6th

POLE VAULT

8-0 Eligha Martin 4th

DISCUS

96-4 Adam Keith 6th

Lynn Camp

(No top-eight finishes)

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.35 Gamarious Isby 4th

200 METER DASH

23.22 Grant Woods 1st

23.97 Jack Chappell 2nd

400 METER DASH

52.61 Grant Woods 1st

52.70 Gamarious Isby 2nd

53.08 Alex Garcia 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:12.32 Cole Osborne 5th

1600 METER RUN

5:05.11 Cole Osborne 6th

3200 METER RUN

11:28.61 Tommy Monhollen 4th

12:03.48 Josh Hoskins 8th

110 METER HURDLES

19.67 Austin Johnson 6th

20.28 Henry Chappell 7th

300 METER HURDLES

48.67 Austin Johnson 6th

48.74 Henry Chappell 7th

4X100 METER RELAY

49.32 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:33.82 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:43.05 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

9:26.80 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

5-4 Tyler Sturgill 5th

LONG JUMP

19-1 Alex Garcia 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

38-10 Alex Garcia 2nd

POLE VAULT

9-6 Aspen Sizemore 2nd

7-6 Devin Johnson 7th

DISCUS

139-2 Luke Robinson 1st

105-2 Connor Sizemore 3rd

SHOT PUT

42-1 Luke Robinson 2nd

38-6 Connor Sizemore 4th

38-0 Austin Johnson 6th

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

53.26 Will McCowan 4th

800 METER RUN

2:05.99 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:39.87 Will Stanko 1st

3200 METER RUN

10:06.12 Will Stanko 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

50.10 Relay Team 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:42.23 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:39.09 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:29.31 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

5-4 Eli Gover 4th

Whitley County

1600 METER RUN

5:09.21 Connor Partin 8th

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

11.29 Jayden Rainwater 3rd Finals H2 Results

11.47 Gavon Thomas 6th Finals H1 Results

3200 METER RUN

11:50.62 Nick Baird 6th

11:52.58 Andrew Myers 7th

300 METER HURDLES

48.56 Max Rose 5th

49.64 Hunter Thomas 9th

4X100 METER RELAY

45.39 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:43.94 Relay Team 5th

HIGH JUMP

5-2 Donovan Monhart 8th

LONG JUMP

17-9.25 Gavon Thomas 4th

17-0.75 Ben Hale 7th

TRIPLE JUMP

37-11.5 Ben Hale 5th

36-8 Riley Chinn 7th

POLE VAULT

8-0 Ben Hale 5th

8-0 Riley Chinn 6th

DISCUS

111-0 Joseph West 2nd

97-0 Collin Taylor 4th

SHOT PUT

42-8 Bronson Bates 1st

39-9 Justin Decker 3rd

38-5 Joseph West 5th

36-0.5 Collin Taylor 8th

