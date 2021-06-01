A late-game rally by the South Laurel Cardinals fell just short on Monday night when they took on Corbin in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament, as the Redhounds were able to stymie the comeback to hold on for the 3-2 win.
With South Laurel down 3-2 and the game-winning run on second, Corbin's Jeremiah Gilbert came in the game and struck out the next batter to record the final out and help the Redhounds to the win.
The late game heroics from Gilbert came after Corbin got an impressive six and two-thirds innings on the mound from Evan Poore. Poore allowed just six hits and two runs while striking out an incredible 13 batters throughout the game.
Coach Cody Philpot said it was a gritty win for the Redhounds, noting the great performances from his pitchers.
"I can't say enough about the job Evan did today. He was lights out. I'm proud of how my guys found a way to finish it off," said Philpot. "Jeremiah came in and closed the door as he has all season. It was a great, grind-it-out type of team win."
The game was scoreless through the first four innings, until the Redhounds added three runs in the bottom of the fifth. After Bradric Helton was hit by a pitch and took first base, Kade Elam stole home to put Corbin up 1-0.
Three batters later, with Helton and Poore on second and third, Walker Landrum stepped to the plate and hit a single to right field. Both Helton and Poore scored on the hit, and extended the Redhounds' lead to 3-0.
The game remained 3-0 until the top of the seventh inning, when South Laurel's offense found life. With Corbin up 3-0 entering the seventh inning, the Cardinals' Dylan Dixon scored on a single from Hunter Bundy to put South Laurel on the board and cut the lead to 3-1. Ashton Garland knocked a double that scored Cameron Combs at the next at-bat, and South Laurel cut the lead to 3-2.
With two outs, the Cardinals had Garland on second and Bundy on third. With the pressure on, Corbin's Gilbert finished the game with a strikeout and gave his team the win.
South Laurel Coach Trey Smith said that Monday was another example of the fight that his team showed all season.
"Our team has fought like this all season. They showed that fight again on Monday," said Smith. "If we get another hit or something else goes a different way, the game could have gone differently. We've had a good season. We had a special group of seniors that we are going to miss."
With the win, Corbin advances to the finals of the 50th District Tournament to face Whitley County on Tuesday.
