CORBIN — A tradition of excellence is what is expected of the Corbin Redhounds every single season, and though the Redhounds fell a little short of their goals in 2019-20, Coach Tony Pietrowski said he was proud of what he saw out of his team.
No matter the season, Pietrowski expects the same thing from his Redhounds.
“Our expectation level doesn’t change at Corbin,” Pietrowski said. “We expect to compete for district, regional and state championships. I really thought this team’s perseverance was excellent. We didn’t get the job done, but it wasn’t due to lack of effort or attitude. I’m proud of my squad.”
The Redhounds finished their season with a 16-14 record and were district runners-up after a 54-51 loss to the South Laurel Cardinals in a close district finals game. Corbin’s season came to an end in the first round of the13th Region Tournament with a 74-58 loss to Harlan County.
“We were never consistent enough,” Pietrowski said of his team’s season. “We showed spurts of great play and spurts of poor play. We really played some great basketball in the district tournament. We easily could have folded up the tent and went home but the team wouldn’t let that happen.”
Pietrowski said he was especially proud of his team’s postseason performances against Williamsburg and South Laurel in the 50th District Tournament.
“Williamsburg was loaded and had the talent to win the region — our performance in that game was special,” he said. “We also played an excellent game against South. If we would have executed a little better or gotten a break or two we would have won. It was a fun tournament for sure.”
Pietrowski said his team relied heavily on the leadership of seniors Alex Byrley and Matthew Taylor. Taylor led the Redhounds with 18.9 points per game while Byrley led the team with 5.4 rebounds per game.
“They finished out their careers here at Corbin well and should be proud of their five seasons as a Redhound,” Pietrowski said.
The Redhounds will be losing five seniors to graduation, including Byrley, Taylor, Cole Hicks, Ethan Wine and Caden Worley.
“I’m proud of those kids for sure,” Pietrowski said. “It was great to have Cole and Ethan come back out — they really helped our squad. Matt, Alex and Worley have been true Redhounds since day one. They were excellent leaders on and off the floor.”
With their eyes now on the 2020-21 season and lots of young talent expected back, the Redhounds are expected to have another successful season.
“We have a lot of work to get done for next season,” Pietrowski said. “We have to get bigger, stronger and develop all around as players. I can’t wait for the virus issues to pass so we can get back in the weight room and gym.”
When it comes for goals for next season, Pietrowski said those will always stay the same.
“Like I said, those don’t change at Corbin,” he said. “If we are picked first or last our focus has to be the same.”
