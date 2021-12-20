Redhounds grind out 49-44 win over Mississippi team in Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Corbin Redhounds traveled to Gatlinburg on Monday to take part in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic and came away with their most impressive win of the season on the first night of competition.
The Redhounds faced off against Saltillo High School, one of the top boys basketball teams in the state of Mississippi. Corbin had their work cut out for them, but a strong fourth quarter led the Redhounds to the 49-44 win in the grind-it-out type of game.
For Coach Tony Pietrowski, his biggest takeaway from the win was his team’s ability to play at a high level in what most certainly had a postseason atmosphere.
“The game really had a postseason feel to it. It was a possession oriented game with both teams making good plays on both sides of the court,” said Pietrowski. “Saltillo had a very athletic team and were good defensively and rebounded well. It was a good win for us.”
Corbin has had an up-and-down start to the season. They opened the year with a nice win over Lafayette before losing to Harlan County and North Laurel by big deficits.
If Pietrowski’s squad was looking for a signature win early this season, Monday night’s may have been just that. Corbin fell behind early and was down 27-26 at the half. After the teams were back-and-forth during the third quarter, the Redhounds trailed 35-33 going into the fourth.
Pietrowski said watching his team rally and come back to win was impressive.
“We have been playing better as of late. In this game, to fall behind and not lose our composure, and really stay poised, was impressive,” said Pietrowski. “Again, there was a postseason atmosphere to the game, and we really need to feel that.”
Corbin found themselves down 43-41 with just over two minutes left. The Redhounds scored on the next two possessions and took a 45-44 lead with one minute left in the game. A technical foul on Statillo’s coach put Corbin at the line and gave them immediate possession. The Redhounds knocked down both free throws and scored once more, to go up 49-44 and take the win down the stretch.
Carter Stewart led the Redhounds with 15 points on the night, followed by Hayden Llewellyn with 13. Brody Wells added 12 for Corbin.
With the win, Corbin advances to the second round of the tournament and will play today. Pietrowski said he looks forward to seeing how his team handles playing multiple games in a short span of time.
“This really gives you a taste of what a quick turnaround is like,” said Pietrowski. “As we get into district play and into the postseason, you play a lot of games in a short amount of time. This also helps us increase our depth because we have to play more games. It’s a good experience for us.”
Corbin 49, Saltillo 44
Corbin 13 13 7 16 - 49
Saltillo 12 15 8 6 - 44
Corbin (49) - Llewelyn 13, Stewart 15, Worley 7, Wells 12, Pietrowski 3
Saltillo (44) - Wesson 3, Howell 5, Fisk 10, Beasley 6, Duffy 14, Owens 3
