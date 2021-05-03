A first-inning deficit was too much for the Corbin Redhounds to overcome on Monday night when they took on the Clay County Tigers in the 13th Region contest.
The Redhounds suffered their worst loss of the season in a 10-0 shutout at the hands of Clay County. It was the second time the teams have faced each other this season, with the Tigers winning both matchups. Clay County defeated Corbin 8-7 two weeks ago.
Coach Cody Philpot said the difference in the game was the amount of base runners the Redhounds allowed throughout the course of the night. The Corbin pitchers walked 10 batters, while allowing seven hits, including two home runs.
“We can’t walk 10 batter and expect to beat anyone, especially a good club like Clay,” said Philpot. “We helped them off to a hot start early and we couldn’t recover. This may serve as a wake up call that we need.”
After a scoreless top of the first, Corbin’s defense got off to a rough start in the bottom of the inning. Clay County started off the inning with a walk and a single, to put two runners on base, followed by a shot over the left field fence to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead to start the game. The Tigers went on to score three more runs in the inning to take a 6-0 lead after one inning played.
Corbin never could muster enough offense at the plate to generate runs. The Redhounds had just five hits on the night and left seven runners on base.
Clay County went on to score three runs in the bottom of the fourth and another in the bottom of the fifth, giving them the 10-0 lead as they cruised to the win.
Corbin was led at the plate by Peyton Addison, who had one double. Bradric Helton, Cameron Combs, Jacob Baker, and Kade Elam each singled once for the Redhounds.
Baker, Travis Smith, and Jacob Gardner all pitched for Corbin.
Philpot said, while his team has picked up several wins this season, they still aren’t playing their best baseball.
“We have won some games lately and not had to play very well,” said Philpot. “We can’t expect to do that. We’ve got to be ready to play when we step on the field.”
With the win, Corbin is now 13-5 on the season. They will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to take on Pulaski County.
