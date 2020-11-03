SOMERSET — The Corbin Redhounds football team forced and recovered back-to-back crucial fumbles to storm ahead of the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers, and they never looked back.
With the game even at 14-14 early in the second quarter, the Redhounds forced and recovered four straight fumbles, three of which led to points added to the scoreboard.
They first stripped junior Jumper running back Chase Doan to take over on the Somerset 28 yard line, but back to back sacks by sophomore Guy Bailey and senior Mikey Garland led to an eventual turnover on downs.
Just two plays after the turnover on downs, sophomore quarterback Josh Gross, who was filling in for injured starter Kaiya Sheron, fumbled the snap and it was recovered by junior defensive lineman Carter Sevier. Sevier's recovery gave Corbin another shot deep inside Jumper territory, this time at the Somerset 25 yard line.
After a completion from sophomore quarterback Cameron Combs to sophomore Dakota Patterson, and a rush by Combs, Combs found senior receiver Dylan Massengill over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown to help his Redhounds to a 21-14 lead after the point after by sophomore Jacob Baker.
Two plays into Somerset's next offensive drive, Gross fumbled the snap once again, and this time freshman Franklin West scooped up the fumble and carried it to the end zone to push Corbin to a two-possession lead.
Then, three plays into the next Jumper offensive possession, Gross put the ball on the ground a third time. This fumble was recovered by sophomore defensive lineman Duane Sparks and gave the Redhounds the ball at the Somerset thirteen yard line.
After three straight carries that put Corbin in a fourth and four to go situation, they sent in Baker, and he nailed in the seventeen-yard field goal to give his Redhounds a 31-14 lead with less than two minutes to go in the second half.
After Gross's three straight turnovers, the Briar Jumpers sent their star senior receiver, Kade Grundy, into the game at quarterback. Grundy threw a deep ball down the right sideline to junior receiver Gavin Stevens on his first attempt, and Stevens went up high and came down with it for a 37 yard gain.
A couple of carries by Grundy and Doan, and a pair of penalties on the Redhounds pushed Somerset to the Corbin 29-yard line, and there Grundy completed a pass to sophomore receiver Hayden Dick to get them just inside the ten-yard line.
Grundy was tackled for a loss on a keeper on the next play and closed the half with an interception on the right side of the end zone. Junior Seth Mills was the defensive back that picked Grundy's pass, and he gave Somerset a scare as he took the interception deep into Jumper territory before being tackled as time expired in the first half.
After the halftime break where Somerset did their long-standing homecoming traditions, the Jumpers’ first drive was cut short when Gross threw an interception to junior linebacker Bryson Batt.
Batt's pick put the Redhounds at the Jumper 26 yard line, and after a nine-yard completion from Combs to Mills, and a fourteen-yard carry by senior Blake Powers, Combs punched in a three-yard score to help Corbin to a 38-14 lead with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter.
Later in the third period, Somerset's defense had the Redhounds in a fourth and six situation from the Jumper thirteen-yard line, but Combs overcame it with a touchdown pass to sophomore Brody Wells in the right corner of the end zone.
Early in the fourth, Baker further extended the Corbin lead to 48-14 with a 42-yard field goal.
After failed drives by each time, Garland recovered a Redhound fumble and took it 54 yards to give the game its final score of 48-21 after a successful PAT by junior kicker Christian Whitis.
Early in the game, Corbin ate up more than half of the first quarter with their opening drive. Carries by multiple runners and short completions worked them deep inside Jumper territory, and Powers punctuated the drive with an eleven-yard rushing touchdown that gave them a 7-0 lead with the point after by Baker.
Somerset turned the ball over on downs on their first drive of the game but quickly got the ball back in the hands of the offense with a strip-sack by senior linebacker Brandon Jones.
The fumble recovery gave the Jumpers the ball on the Corbin 23-yard line, and after an incompletion and a screen pass that went for no gain, on third and ten to go Gross hit Stevens over the middle and he was able to run it in for a touchdown. The score and PAT by Whitis evened up the game with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
After unsuccessful drives from both teams, Corbin was forced to punt for the second possession in a row. On the punt attempt, Baker's kick was blocked by Jones, and sophomore Jerrod Smith scooped the ball and took it 50 yards for a touchdown to help put his Briar Jumpers ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter.
The Redhounds wasted no time and immediately evened the score at 14-14 when Massengill took the Somerset kickoff back for a score.
