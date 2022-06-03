LEXINGTON—The Corbin Redhounds couldn’t quite execute in Friday’s matchup against Central Hardin, taking a tough 2-1 loss to put an end to their run at the state title in the first round of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Baseball Tournament at the University of Kentucky’s Kentucky Proud Park.
Coach Cody Philpot hopes this loss will only make his Redhounds work harder for another go at the state title next year.
“We came up here, we played well and I think we proved that we belong at this level,” Philpot said. “This is just going to make these guys that are coming back hungry to keep working. I don’t think that they are satisfied with just getting here, I think they want to come back and make some noise and try to make a push. So, that’s going to be the goal.”
With Corbin up to bat in the top of the seventh inning and down by two runs, the Redhounds knew it was now or never but Philpot said his team just couldn’t string together enough hits to give themselves a chance to get back into the game.
With Jacob Baker on third base and two outs in the inning, a single by Mo Carmichael helped to push Baker into home plate to finally get Corbin on the scoreboard, 2-1, but that was followed by a groundout to put an end to the Redhounds’ tournament run.
Both teams struggled to find home plate for much of the game until the fourth inning when Central Hardin’s Sander Lucas fought his way to home plate to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. A single by Central Hardin’s Lucas Thompson pushed in another run for the Bruins for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Corbin was able to string together four hits in the game with one hit apiece by Cameron Combs, Kade Elam, Baker and Carmichael. Carmichael had the lone RBI in Friday’s matchup.
Corbin’s Evan Poore pitched for three and two-third innings where he allowed three hits and two runs. He also had seven strikeouts. Bradric Helton also pitched for the Redhounds, pitching for two and one third-innings allowing only one hit and zero runs with four strikeouts.
Philpot said he saw solid defense by his team and the Bruins’ squad the entire game, with strong pitching on both sides.
“It was a high-level baseball game,” Philpot said. “We had a couple calls go the wrong way that killed a lot of the momentum for us and allowed them to get their runs there in the one inning they scored—that was a huge call.”
With the loss, the Redhounds’ season has come to an end, finishing the season with a 26-12 record, 50th District Runners-Up a 13th Region Championship.
Philpot said he is extremely proud of his team’s effort this season.
“We battled, we battled all year,” he said. “We played a tough schedule. To put 26 wins together on the season with the schedule we put together for them, they had to play at a high level every day to be able to have a chance in a lot of games. They handled that well, they carried themselves well and represented the community well.
“Same thing today (Friday), they played well, just ran into a good ball club and when you get to this level, you’re going to see a lot of these type games. Hopefully we can gives ourselves a chance to get back and use this as a learning experience and move forward.”
