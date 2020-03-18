There may not be another team in the 13th Region that lost as much talent as the Corbin Redhounds did from last year’s squad, but are still picked by many to three-peat as region champs.
Corbin had a group of seniors last year that graduated as mere legends as Redhounds, after leading the baseball team to back-to-back regional titles, while also contributing heavily to two consecutive state football championship games. With those kids gone, Coach Cody Philpot is looking for his next batch of talent to come through and lead his team for the upcoming season.
“We had a really good year last year. That senior class got a lot of accolades and they were well deserved, not only in baseball, but they were instrumental in the success of the football program as well. It was a big-time class,” said Philpot. “We have guys coming back who know how to compete and win. Last year’s group left a group who is ready to step up and continue the success we have going.”
It will be reloading for the Redhounds, not rebuilding, due in large part to the return of most of their pitching staff. Cam Allen led Corbin on the mound last season with eight wins, followed by Cole Hicks who finished with seven wins. Both players will return, alongside Cade Cooney and Evan Poore, who saw quite a bit of action last season.
Philpot said his team will rely on its pitching rotation to help keep them in ballgames, especially when they are not having their best day at the plate. He is confident that the Redhounds will be able to compete with any team in the 13th Region with the experience they return on the mound.
“The biggest thing for us is the majority of our pitching is back from last year. Estep was the closer for us, but we have our top two guys coming back,” said Philpot. “Our top two innings guys will be back. We have several rotation guys who will be back. We have a lot of returning experience and some who will take on bigger roles.”
At the plate, the Redhounds have a lineup that is going to have pitchers around the region pressured to throw their best stuff when they face Corbin. Ben Phillips was third on the team in hits, runs batted in, and batting average a year ago, and led the team in triples. He is the leading hitter returning for the Redhounds.
Garner Chandler, Peyton Addison, Zac Hash and Allen are all big-time hitters who will be stepping up this year for Corbin. There are several players who saw action at the plate last season who will be relied upon to produce when the year begins.
“We have some guys who we expect big things from. Of course, Ben Phillips is one who will be a big hitter for us. Chandler Garner, Cam Allen and Zac Hash return with a lot of experience, too," said Philpot. “Peyton Addison had a good year for us last year as a sophomore. We expect him to have a big year for us as a junior.”
When it comes to another district and regional crown, Philpot acknowledges that it will be difficult to three-peat, but he isn’t about to dismiss it, either. He said he likes the team he has coming back and believes they have a chance to make history once again.
“We play in a tough district. Whitley County is going to have a good team. South Laurel is always good, and Williamsburg has been good the past couple of years. I feel like the district is pretty even and anyone’s to win,” said Philpot. “I think we have a team that can compete with anyone in the region. We have a lot of work to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.