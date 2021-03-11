MCKEE — Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds had a fight on their hands for three quarters before outscoring Jackson County, 22-7, in the final eight minutes to pick up a 76-52 win on Tuesday.
The win turned out to be Corbin’s ninth in a row while the Redhounds improved to 12-6 during the process.
Hayden Llewellyn led all scorers with 23 points while Dakota Patterson finished with 13 points and Josh Hibbitts turned in a 10-point scoring effort.
“Excited about the way my team is playing as we head into the postseason,” Pietrowski said. “Jackson County showed a lot of effort and hustle. It’s important we have a stretch of good practices heading into the postseason.”
Pietrowski was also pleased with the play of reserves Mark Warren and Trey Worley.
“We continue to see improved play and added depth out of Mark Warren and Trey Worley,” he said. “Our scoring was balanced again which is encouraging. I feel that if this team can really buy-in and have some carryover from practice we have a shot at both the district and regional tournament titles.”
Corbin will be back in action Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Whitley County during semifinal action of the 50th District Tournament. The No. 2 seeded Redhounds are 2-0 against the No. 3 seeded Colonels. Corbin recorded victories of 78-57 and 83-64 over Whitley County this season.
The 50th District Tournament will be played at Williamsburg High School.
