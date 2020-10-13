CORBIN — Many were expecting a heavyweight battle that would go down to the wire between district rivals Corbin and Knox Central but instead they witnessed a Redhound blowout during Friday’s Grace Health Bowl.
Corbin dominated from beginning to end during its 34-7 victory over the outmanned Panthers while improving to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Tommy Greer’s squad put on a show on both sides of the ball while Corbin kicker Jacob Baker showed just how strong of a leg he has by connecting with fields goals of 48 and 45 yards, respectively.
“It was a good win for us and all of our players played well from start to finish,” Greer said.
The Redhounds will have another key district matchup at home Friday against Lincoln County.
Corbin wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with Cameron Combs scoring on a one-yard dive to give his team a 7-0 advantage with 10:04 remaining in the opening quarter.
After two impressive defensive stops, the Redhounds hit pay dirt again, this time Seth Mills found an opening and raced four yards into the end zone, increasing his team’s edge to 14-0 with 1:46 left.
Corbin continued to dominate by adding another touchdown with 18 seconds remaining until the second quarter as Peyton Addison notched a nine-yard rushing touchdown to make the score, 21-0.
Combs’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Brody Wells increased his team’s lead to 28-0 with 4:45 remaining in the first half while Baker’s 48-yard field goal gave the Redhounds a 31-0 advantage at halftime.
Baker was able to extend Corbin’s lead to open the second half by connecting with a 45-yard field goal that extended their lead to 34-0.
Knox Central added a touchdown late in the fourth quarter but the damage he already been done.
