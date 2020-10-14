It was smooth sailing for the Corbin Redhounds when they took on the North Laurel Jaguars in the opening round of the boys’ soccer 49th District Tournament.
Corbin took an easy 6-1 over the Jaguars in what was their eighth of the shortened season. The Redhounds have dominated district and region competition this year. Their only loss of the season came to George Rogers Clark back in September, and they played to a tie with Lexington Christian last week.
It was the second time that the teams had met this season. In their first matchup, Corbin came away with a 7-0 victory.
The Redhounds wasted no time jumping out in front of North Laurel. Gabe Cima scored the first two goals of the match, one in the third minute and the other in the tenth minute, putting Corbin on top 2-0, early in the game. Austin Wise added another goal in the 20th minute to extend the lead to 3-0.
Jose Torres got on the board twice in the last 10 minutes of the half, scoring back-to-back goals in the 34th and 38th minutes. Wise rounded out the scoring on the night, scoring the team’s sixth and his second goal just before the first half ended.
Cima, Torres, and Wise each scored two goals in the first half. Cima leads Corbin on the year with 17 goals. Torres has 15, and Wise now has eight. Chesney Jacobs, Adrian Pataki, Noah Bonnell, and Cima all had one assist each versus the Jaguars.
The only score in the second half came from North Laurel’s Noah Steely, who scored in the 63rd minute to give his team their lone goal of the night, and to make the final score 6-1.
With the win, the Redhounds advance to take on South Laurel in the championship game of the 49th District Tournament. The teams met once this year, and Corbin won 6-0 back on September 9th. With the loss, the Jaguars season is officially over. They finished the year with a record of 2-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.